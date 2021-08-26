REGION 3-6A
| Region | Overall
LEBANON | 0-0 | 1-0
Coffee County | 0-0 | 1-0
Warren County | 0-0 | 0-0
Cookeville | 0-0 | 0-1
Shelbyville | 0-0 | 0-1
Last week’s scores
LEBANON 50, Antioch 6
Coffee County 21, Franklin County 14
Tullahoma 28, Shelbyville 14
Uperman 28, Cookeville 6
This week’s games
LEBANON at WILSON CENTRAL
Tullahoma at Coffee County
Livingston Academy at Cookeville
Shelbyville at Marshall County
White County at Warren County
REGION 5-5A
| Region | Overall
WILSON CENTRAL | 0-0 | 1-0
MT. JULIET | 0-0 | 1-0
Station Camp | 0-0 | 1-0
White County | 0-0 | 1-0
GREEN HILL | 0-0 | 0-1
Hillsboro | 0-0 | 0-1
Hunters Lane | 0-0 | 0-1
Last week’s scores
WILSON CENTRAL 17, Rossview 3
MT. JULIET 34, Gallatin 13
Siegel 29, GREEN HILL 21
Maplewood 30, Hunters Lane 22
Pope John Paul II 49, Hillsboro 28
Station Camp 14, White House 7
White County 40, Livingston Academy 0
This week’s games
LEBANON at WILSON CENTRAL
Maplewood at MT. JULIET
GREEN HILL at Kenwood
Hillsboro at Station Camp
Hunters Lane at Sycamore
White County at Warren County
REGION 4-2A
| Region | Overall
Trousdale County | 0-0 | 1-0
WATERTOWN | 0-0 | 0-1
East Robertson | 0-0 | 0-1
Harpeth | 0-0 | 0-1
Westmoreland | 0-0 | 0-1
Whites Creek | 0-0 | 0-1
Last week’s scores
Fayetteville 42, WATERTOWN 20
Trousdale County 12, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10
Jo Byrns 14, Harpeth 0
Macon County 34, East Robertson 12
Portland 31, Westmoreland 28
Stratford 45, Whites Creek 12
This week’s games
Gordonsville at WATERTOWN
White House Heritage at East Robertson
Cheatham County at Harpeth
Whites Creek at Glencliff
Upperman at Trousdale County
Macon County at Westmoreland
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 0-1
Lakeway Christian | 0-0 | 0-1
Middle Tennessee Christian | 0-0 | 0-1
King’s Academy | 0-0 | 0-1
Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 0-1
Last week’s scores
Trousdale County 12, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10
Christian Academy of Knoxville 33, King’s Academy 6
Knoxville Grace Christian 60, Lakeway Christian 0
Donelson Christian 48, Middle Tennessee Christian 16
This week’s games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
Meigs County at King’s Academy
Midway at Lakeway Christian
Middle Tennessee Christian at Franklin Grace Christian
Clarksville Academy at Bell Buckle Webb
MIDDLE REGION
| Region | Overall
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 1-0
Clarksville Academy | 0-0 | 1-0
Donelson Christian | 0-0 | 1-0
Franklin Grace Christian | 0-0 | 1-0
Nashville Christian | 0-0 | 1-0
Columbia Academy | 0-0 | 0-1
Last week’s scores
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 52, Lookout Valley 8
Clarksville Academy 30, First Assembly Christian School 10
Davidson Academy 42, Columbia Academy 7
Donelson Christian 48, Middle Tennessee Christian 16
Franklin Grace Christian 45, Humboldt 24
Nashville Christian 45, Franklin Road Academy 21
This week’s games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
Waverly at Columbia Academy, canceled
Harding Academy at Donelson Christian
Middle Tennessee Christian at Franklin Grace Christian
Goodpasture at Nashville Christian
Clarksville Academy at Bell Buckle Webb
