REGION 3-6A

| Region | Overall

LEBANON | 0-0 | 1-0

Coffee County | 0-0 | 1-0

Warren County | 0-0 | 0-0

Cookeville | 0-0 | 0-1

Shelbyville | 0-0 | 0-1

Last week’s scores

LEBANON 50, Antioch 6

Coffee County 21, Franklin County 14

Tullahoma 28, Shelbyville 14

Uperman 28, Cookeville 6

This week’s games

LEBANON at WILSON CENTRAL

Tullahoma at Coffee County

Livingston Academy at Cookeville

Shelbyville at Marshall County

White County at Warren County

REGION 5-5A

| Region | Overall

WILSON CENTRAL | 0-0 | 1-0

MT. JULIET | 0-0 | 1-0

Station Camp | 0-0 | 1-0

White County | 0-0 | 1-0

GREEN HILL | 0-0 | 0-1

Hillsboro | 0-0 | 0-1

Hunters Lane | 0-0 | 0-1

Last week’s scores

WILSON CENTRAL 17, Rossview 3

MT. JULIET 34, Gallatin 13

Siegel 29, GREEN HILL 21

Maplewood 30, Hunters Lane 22

Pope John Paul II 49, Hillsboro 28

Station Camp 14, White House 7

White County 40, Livingston Academy 0

This week’s games

LEBANON at WILSON CENTRAL

Maplewood at MT. JULIET

GREEN HILL at Kenwood

Hillsboro at Station Camp

Hunters Lane at Sycamore

White County at Warren County

REGION 4-2A

| Region | Overall

Trousdale County | 0-0 | 1-0

WATERTOWN | 0-0 | 0-1

East Robertson | 0-0 | 0-1

Harpeth | 0-0 | 0-1

Westmoreland | 0-0 | 0-1

Whites Creek | 0-0 | 0-1

Last week’s scores

Fayetteville 42, WATERTOWN 20

Trousdale County 12, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10

Jo Byrns 14, Harpeth 0

Macon County 34, East Robertson 12

Portland 31, Westmoreland 28

Stratford 45, Whites Creek 12

This week’s games

Gordonsville at WATERTOWN

White House Heritage at East Robertson

Cheatham County at Harpeth

Whites Creek at Glencliff

Upperman at Trousdale County

Macon County at Westmoreland

EAST REGION

| Region | Overall

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 0-1

Lakeway Christian | 0-0 | 0-1

Middle Tennessee Christian | 0-0 | 0-1

King’s Academy | 0-0 | 0-1

Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 0-1

Last week’s scores

Trousdale County 12, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10

Christian Academy of Knoxville 33, King’s Academy 6

Knoxville Grace Christian 60, Lakeway Christian 0

Donelson Christian 48, Middle Tennessee Christian 16

This week’s games

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

Meigs County at King’s Academy

Midway at Lakeway Christian

Middle Tennessee Christian at Franklin Grace Christian

Clarksville Academy at Bell Buckle Webb

MIDDLE REGION

| Region | Overall

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 1-0

Clarksville Academy | 0-0 | 1-0

Donelson Christian | 0-0 | 1-0

Franklin Grace Christian | 0-0 | 1-0

Nashville Christian | 0-0 | 1-0

Columbia Academy | 0-0 | 0-1

Last week’s scores

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 52, Lookout Valley 8

Clarksville Academy 30, First Assembly Christian School 10

Davidson Academy 42, Columbia Academy 7

Donelson Christian 48, Middle Tennessee Christian 16

Franklin Grace Christian 45, Humboldt 24

Nashville Christian 45, Franklin Road Academy 21

This week’s games

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

Waverly at Columbia Academy, canceled

Harding Academy at Donelson Christian

Middle Tennessee Christian at Franklin Grace Christian

Goodpasture at Nashville Christian

Clarksville Academy at Bell Buckle Webb

