REGION 3-6A
| Region | Overall
LEBANON | 2-0 | 5-1
Shelbyville | 1-0 | 2-3
Warren County | 1-0 | 1-2
Coffee County | 0-2 | 2-4
Cookeville | 0-2 | 1-5
Last week’s scores
LEBANON 42, Lincoln County 13
Coffee County 49, Spring Hill 7
Gallatin 28, Cookeville 12
Shelbyville 47, Kenwood 14
Siegel 42, Warren County 12
This week’s games
Shelbyville at LEBANON
Cookeville at Alcoa
Warren County at Coffee County
REGION 5-5A
| Region | Overall
MT. JULIET | 3-0 | 6-0
GREEN HILL | 3-0 | 5-1
Station Camp | 2-0 | 5-0
WILSON CENTRAL | 1-2 | 4-2
White County | 0-3 | 3-3
Hunters Lane | 0-2 | 1-5
Hillsboro | 0-2 | 0-6
Last week’s scores
MT. JULIET 14, WILSON CENTRAL 7
GREEN HILL 56, White County 27
Brentwood 31, Hillsboro 7
Station Camp 35, West Creek 7
Stratford 14, Hunters Lane 12
This week’s games
MT. JULIET at Station Camp (Thursday)
WILSON CENTRAL at White County
East Nashville at GREEN HILL
Hunters Lane at Hillsboro
REGION 4-2A
| Region | Overall
Trousdale County | 2-0 | 5-0
WATERTOWN | 2-0 | 3-3
East Robertson | 1-1 | 3-3
Whites Creek | 1-1 | 2-4
Harpeth | 0-2 | 3-3
Westmoreland | 0-2 | 0-6
Last week’s scores
Upperman 16, WATERTOWN 8
Cheatham County 30, Whites Creek 14
Clay County 21, Westmoreland 14
East Robertson 27, Jo Byrns 0
Harpeth 24, McEwen 22
Trousdale County 34, Smith County 16
This week’s games
East Robertson at WATERTOWN
Harpeth at Trousdale County
Whites Creek at Westmoreland
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
King’s Academy | 1-0 | 4-2
Middle Tennessee Christian | 1-0 | 3-3
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 3-3
Lakeway Christian | 0-1 | 2-3
Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 38, Maplewood 6
King’s Academy 1, Swain Academy (N.C.) 0 (COVID-19)
Franklin Grace Christian 42, Bell Buckle Webb 10
Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 9
This week’s games
Bell Buckle Webb at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
Middle Tennessee Christian at King’s Academy
Christian Heritage (Ga.) at Lakeway Christian
MIDDLE REGION
| Region | Overall
Donelson Christian | 1-0 | 5-1
Franklin Grace Christian | 1-0 | 5-1
Nashville Christian | 1-0 | 4-1
Clarksville Academy | 0-1 | 5-1
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 2-3
Columbia Academy | 0-1 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
Silverdale 48, Donelson Christian 28
Boyd Buchanan 53, Columbia Academy 20
Clarksville Academy 54, Fayette Academy 14
Franklin Grace Christian 42, Bell Buckle Webb 10
Nashville Christian 42, Davidson Academy 27
This week’s games
Columbia Academy at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
Clarksville Academy at Donelson Christian
Nashville Christian at Franklin Grace Christian
COVID-19 team unable to play is not charged with a loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.