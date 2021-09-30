REGION 3-6A

| Region | Overall

LEBANON | 2-0 | 5-1

Shelbyville | 1-0 | 2-3

Warren County | 1-0 | 1-2

Coffee County | 0-2 | 2-4

Cookeville | 0-2 | 1-5

Last week’s scores

LEBANON 42, Lincoln County 13

Coffee County 49, Spring Hill 7

Gallatin 28, Cookeville 12

Shelbyville 47, Kenwood 14

Siegel 42, Warren County 12

This week’s games

Shelbyville at LEBANON

Cookeville at Alcoa

Warren County at Coffee County

REGION 5-5A

| Region | Overall

MT. JULIET | 3-0 | 6-0

GREEN HILL | 3-0 | 5-1

Station Camp | 2-0 | 5-0

WILSON CENTRAL | 1-2 | 4-2

White County | 0-3 | 3-3

Hunters Lane | 0-2 | 1-5

Hillsboro | 0-2 | 0-6

Last week’s scores

MT. JULIET 14, WILSON CENTRAL 7

GREEN HILL 56, White County 27

Brentwood 31, Hillsboro 7

Station Camp 35, West Creek 7

Stratford 14, Hunters Lane 12

This week’s games

MT. JULIET at Station Camp (Thursday)

WILSON CENTRAL at White County

East Nashville at GREEN HILL

Hunters Lane at Hillsboro

REGION 4-2A

| Region | Overall

Trousdale County | 2-0 | 5-0

WATERTOWN | 2-0 | 3-3

East Robertson | 1-1 | 3-3

Whites Creek | 1-1 | 2-4

Harpeth | 0-2 | 3-3

Westmoreland | 0-2 | 0-6

Last week’s scores

Upperman 16, WATERTOWN 8

Cheatham County 30, Whites Creek 14

Clay County 21, Westmoreland 14

East Robertson 27, Jo Byrns 0

Harpeth 24, McEwen 22

Trousdale County 34, Smith County 16

This week’s games

East Robertson at WATERTOWN

Harpeth at Trousdale County

Whites Creek at Westmoreland

EAST REGION

| Region | Overall

King’s Academy | 1-0 | 4-2

Middle Tennessee Christian | 1-0 | 3-3

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 3-3

Lakeway Christian | 0-1 | 2-3

Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 0-5

Last week’s scores

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 38, Maplewood 6

King’s Academy 1, Swain Academy (N.C.) 0 (COVID-19)

Franklin Grace Christian 42, Bell Buckle Webb 10

Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 9

This week’s games

Bell Buckle Webb at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

Middle Tennessee Christian at King’s Academy

Christian Heritage (Ga.) at Lakeway Christian

MIDDLE REGION

| Region | Overall

Donelson Christian | 1-0 | 5-1

Franklin Grace Christian | 1-0 | 5-1

Nashville Christian | 1-0 | 4-1

Clarksville Academy | 0-1 | 5-1

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 2-3

Columbia Academy | 0-1 | 0-5

Last week’s scores

Silverdale 48, Donelson Christian 28

Boyd Buchanan 53, Columbia Academy 20

Clarksville Academy 54, Fayette Academy 14

Franklin Grace Christian 42, Bell Buckle Webb 10

Nashville Christian 42, Davidson Academy 27

This week’s games

Columbia Academy at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

Clarksville Academy at Donelson Christian

Nashville Christian at Franklin Grace Christian

COVID-19 team unable to play is not charged with a loss.

