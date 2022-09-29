REGION 3-6A
| Region | Overall
Coffee County | 2-0 | 4-2
LEBANON | 1-1 | 4-2
Cookeville | 1-1 | 2-4
Warren County | 0-1 | 1-5
Shelbyville | 0-1 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
LEBANON 38, Lincoln County 0
Coffee County 42, Spring Hill 7
Gallatin 58, Cookeville 29
Kenwood 27, Shelbyville 24
Siegel 21, Warren County 18
This week’s games
LEBANON at Shelbyville
Alcoa at Cookeville (Thursday)
Coffee County at Warren County
Region 5-5A
| Region | Overall
MT. JULIET | 3-0 | 4-1
White County | 2-1 | 5-1
GREEN HILL | 2-1 | 4-2
Station Camp | 1-1 | 4-1
WILSON CENTRAL | 1-2 | 1-5
Hunters Lane | 0-2 | 3-3
Hillsboro | 0-2 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
MT. JULIET 31, WILSON CENTRAL 3
White County 21, GREEN HILL 20
Brentwood 42, Hillsboro 7
Hunters Lane 31, Stratford 14
Station Camp 34, West Creek 13
This week’s games
Station Camp at MT. JULIET (Thursday)
White County at WILSON CENTRAL
GREEN HILL at East Nashville
Hillsboro at Hunters Lane
Region 4-2A
| Region | Overall
East Robertson | 2-0 | 5-1
Westmoreland | 2-0 | 4-2
Harpeth | 1-1 | 4-2
WATERTOWN | 1-1 | 2-4
Whites Creek | 0-2 | 2-4
Trousdale County | 0-2 | 0-6
Last week’s scores
Upperman 48, WATERTOWN 7
East Robertson 41, Jo Byrns 7
McEwen 48, Harpeth 26
Smith County 53, Trousdale County 8
Westmoreland 20, Clay County 19
Whites Creek 18, Cheatham County 14
This week’s games
WATERTOWN at East Robertson
Trousdale County at Harpeth
Westmoreland at Whites Creek
East Region
| Region | Overall
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 1-0 | 6-0
Middle Tennessee Christian | 1-0 | 5-1
Lakeway Christian | 0-1 | 3-3
Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 2-3
King’s Academy | 0-1 | 2-4
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 55, Maplewood 8
King’s Academy 36, Eagleton College and Career Academy 28
Middle Tennessee Christian 38, Lakeway Christian 21
Franklin Grace Christian 37, Bell Buckle Webb 7
This week’s games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Bell Buckle Webb
Lakeway Christian at Monterey
King’s Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian
Middle Region
| Region | Overall
Franklin Grace Christian | 1-0 | 4-1
Donelson Christian | 1-0 | 3-3
Nashville Christian | 1-0 | 3-2
Clarksville Academy | 0-1 | 4-2
Columbia Academy | 0-1 | 2-3
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
Boyd Buchanan 55, Columbia Academy 7
Franklin Grace Christian 37, Bell Buckle Webb 7
Nashville Christian 59, Davidson Academy 51
Silverdale 37, Donelson Christian 7
Clarksville Academy 49, Fayette Academy 28
This week’s games
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Columbia Academy
Donelson Christian at Clarksville Academy
Franklin Grace Christian at Nashville Christian
