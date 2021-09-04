Standings
MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Bluegrass Division
Division Overall
Cumberlands 0-0 1-0
Lindsey Wilson 0-0 1-0
CUMBERLAND 0-0 0-0
Georgetown 0-0 0-0
Pikeville 0-0 0-0
Thomas More 0-0 0-0
Bethel 0-0 0-1
Campbellsville 0-0 0-1
Friday’s scores
Union 33, Campbellsville 18
Delta State 48, Bethel 14
Cumberlands 58, Kentucky Christian 7
Lindsey Wilson 58, Webber International 7
Saturday’s games
CUMBERLAND at Keiser
Pikeville at St. Thomas
Ave Maria at Georgetown
Thomas More at Bluefield
