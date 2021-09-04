Standings

MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Bluegrass Division

Division Overall

Cumberlands 0-0 1-0

Lindsey Wilson 0-0 1-0

CUMBERLAND 0-0 0-0

Georgetown 0-0 0-0

Pikeville 0-0 0-0

Thomas More 0-0 0-0

Bethel 0-0 0-1

Campbellsville 0-0 0-1

Friday’s scores

Union 33, Campbellsville 18

Delta State 48, Bethel 14

Cumberlands 58, Kentucky Christian 7

Lindsey Wilson 58, Webber International 7

Saturday’s games

CUMBERLAND at Keiser

Pikeville at St. Thomas

Ave Maria at Georgetown

Thomas More at Bluefield

