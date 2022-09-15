REGION 3-6A
Region Overall
LEBANON 1-0 3-1
Coffee County 1-0 2-2
Cookeville 0-1 1-3
Warren County 0-0 1-3
Shelbyville 0-1 0-4
Last week’s scores
Siegel 31, LEBANON 28, overtime
MT. JULIET 41, Warren County 0
Page 28, Coffee County 14
Riverdale 41, Shelbyville 3
White County 59, Cookeville 54
This week’s games
LEBANON at Coffee County
Cookeville at Warren County
Region 5-5A
Region Overall
White County 1-0 4-0
GREEN HILL 1-0 3-1
MT. JULIET 1-0 2-1
Station Camp 1-1 3-1
Hunters Lane 0-1 2-2
Hillsboro 0-1 0-3
WILSON CENTRAL 0-1 0-4
Last week’s scores
Springfield 35, WILSON CENTRAL 10
MT. JULIET 41, Warren County 0
GREEN HILL 30, Columbia 19
Davidson Academy 39, Hunters Lane 6
East Nashville 14, Hillsboro 0
Station Camp 28, Gallatin 20
This week’s games
WILSON CENTRAL at Hunters Lane
White County at MT. JULIET
Hillsboro at GREEN HILL
Region 4-2A
Region Overall
Harpeth 1-0 4-0
East Robertson 1-0 3-1
Westmoreland 1-0 2-2
WATERTOWN 0-1 1-3
Whites Creek 0-1 1-3
Trousdale County 0-1 0-4
Last week’s scores
DeKalb County 26, WATERTOWN 14
Northwest 20, Whites Creek 6
East Robertson 55, Cheatham County 14
Harpeth 35, Sycamore 14
Macon County 42, Trousdale County 0
Smith County 13, Westmoreland 0
This week’s games
Whites Creek at WATERTOWN
Harpeth at East Robertson
Westmoreland at Trousdale County
East Region
Region Overall
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 0-0 4-0
Middle Tennessee Christ. 0-0 3-1
Lakeway Christian 0-0 3-1
Bell Buckle Webb 0-0 2-2
King’s Academy 0-0 1-3
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 28, Franklin Grace Christian 7
Middle Tennessee Christian 62, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0
Knoxville Grace Christian 28, King’s Academy 8
Silverdale 47, Lakeway Christian 19
Cannon County 28, Bell Buckle Webb 21
This week’s games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at King’s Academy
Gordonsville at Lakeway Christian
Trinity Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian
Middle Region
Region Overall
Clarksville Academy 0-0 3-1
Columbia Academy 0-0 2-1
Franklin Grace Christian 0-0 2-1
Donelson Christian 0-0 2-2
Nashville Christian 0-0 1-2
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0-0 0-4
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 28, Franklin Grace Christian 7
Middle Tennessee Christian 62, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0
Clarksville Academy 53, RePublic 6
Donelson Christian 50, White House Heritage 6
Franklin Road Academy 46, Columbia Academy 21
Nashville Christian 31, Battle Ground Academy 7
This week’s games
Franklin Grace Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
Nashville Christian at Clarksville Academy
Columbia Academy at Donelson Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.