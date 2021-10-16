MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Bluegrass Division
| Division | Overall
Lindsey Wilson | 2-0 | 5-0
Cumberlands | 1-1 | 4-1
Georgetown | 1-1 | 4-1
Bethel | 1-1 | 4-2
CUMBERLAND | 1-1 | 2-3
Thomas More | 1-1 | 2-3
Campbellsville | 1-1 | 1-3
Pikeville | 0-2 | 2-3
Last week’s scores
CUMBERLAND 14, Cumberlands 10
Bethel 25, Georgetown 24
Campbellsville 31, Pikeville 28
Lindsey Wilson 47, Thomas More 0
This week’s games
CUMBERLAND at Campbellsville
Cumberlands at Thomas More
Bethel at Pikeville
Georgetown at Lindsey Wilson
