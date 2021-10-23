MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Bluegrass Division
| Division | Overall
Lindsey Wilson | 3-0 | 6-0
Bethel | 2-1 | 5-2
CUMBERLAND | 2-1 | 3-3
Thomas More | 2-1 | 3-3
Cumberlands | 1-2 | 4-2
Georgetown | 1-2 | 4-2
Campbellsville | 1-2 | 1-4
Pikeville | 0-3 | 2-4
Last week’s scores
CUMBERLAND 54, Campbellsville 32
Thomas More 26, Cumberlands 9
Bethel 44, Pikeville 13
Lindsey Wilson 35, Georgetown 0
This week’s games
Bethel at CUMBERLAND
Thomas More at Georgetown
Lindsey Wilson at Pikeville
Campbellsville at Cumberlands
