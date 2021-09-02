REGION 3-6A

| Region | Overall

LEBANON | 0-0 | 1-1

Coffee County | 0-0 | 1-1

Cookeville | 0-0 | 1-1

Warren County | 0-0 | 0-0

Shelbyville | 0-0 | 0-2

Last week’s scores

WILSON CENTRAL 17, LEBANON 13

Cookeville 42, Livingston Academy 0

Marshall County 21, Shelbyville 14

Tullahoma 38, Coffee County 7

White County 1, Warren County 0 (COVID-19)

This week’s games

LEBANON at Cookeville

Coffee County at Shelbyville

REGION 5-5A

| Region | Overall

Station Camp | 1-0 | 2-0

WILSON CENTRAL | 0-0 | 2-0

MT. JULIET | 0-0 | 2-0

White County | 0-0 | 2-0

GREEN HILL | 0-0 | 1-1

Hunters Lane | 0-0 | 1-1

Hillsboro | 0-1 | 0-2

Last week’s scores

WILSON CENTRAL 17, LEBANON 13

MT. JULIET 44, Maplewood 8

GREEN HILL 35, Kenwood 16

Hunters Lane 25, Sycamore 12

Station Camp 33, Hillsboro 14

White County 1, Warren County 0 (COVID-19)

This week’s games

GREEN HILL at WILSON CENTRAL

MT. JULIET at Hunters Lane

Smyrna at Hillsboro

Station Camp at White County

REGION 4-2A

| Region | Overall

Trousdale County | 0-0 | 1-0

Harpeth | 0-0 | 1-1

Whites Creek | 0-0 | 1-1

WATERTOWN | 0-0 | 0-2

East Robertson | 0-0 | 0-2

Westmoreland | 0-0 | 0-2

Last week’s scores

Gordonsville 16, WATERTOWN 9

Harpeth 12, Cheatham County 6

Macon County 14, Westmoreland 6

Upperman 1, Trousdale County 0 (COVID-19)

White House Heritage 19, East Robertson 8

Whites Creek 64, Glencliff 12

This week’s games

Westmoreland at WATERTOWN

Trousdale County at East Robertson

Harpeth at Whites Creek (Thursday)

EAST REGION

| Region | Overall

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 1-1

Lakeway Christian | 0-0 | 1-1

King’s Academy | 0-0 | 1-1

Middle Tennessee Christian | 0-0 | 0-2

Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 0-2

Last week’s scores

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 44, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0

King’s Academy 1, Meigs County 0 (COVID-19)

Lakeway Christian 1, Midway 0 (COVID-19)

Clarksville Academy 63, Bell Buckle Webb 36

Franklin Grace Christian 35, Middle Tennessee Christian 33

This week’s games

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Donelson Christian

Bell Buckle Webb at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

King’s Academy at Howard

North Greene at Lakeway Christian

Clarksville Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian

MIDDLE REGION

| Region | Overall

Clarksville Academy | 0-0 | 2-0

Donelson Christian | 0-0 | 2-0

Franklin Grace Christian | 0-0 | 2-0

Nashville Christian | 0-0 | 2-0

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 1-1

Columbia Academy | 0-0 | 0-1

Last week’s scores

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 44, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0

Clarksville Academy 63, Bell Buckle Webb 36

Donelson Christian 48, Harding Academy 0

Franklin Grace Christian 35, Middle Tennessee Christian 33

Nashville Christian 31, Goodpasture 21

This week’s games

Bell Buckle Webb at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Donelson Christian

Franklin Grace Christian at Collinwood

Clarksville Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian

Columbia Academy at Jackson Christian

