REGION 3-6A
| Region | Overall
LEBANON | 0-0 | 1-1
Coffee County | 0-0 | 1-1
Cookeville | 0-0 | 1-1
Warren County | 0-0 | 0-0
Shelbyville | 0-0 | 0-2
Last week’s scores
WILSON CENTRAL 17, LEBANON 13
Cookeville 42, Livingston Academy 0
Marshall County 21, Shelbyville 14
Tullahoma 38, Coffee County 7
White County 1, Warren County 0 (COVID-19)
This week’s games
LEBANON at Cookeville
Coffee County at Shelbyville
REGION 5-5A
| Region | Overall
Station Camp | 1-0 | 2-0
WILSON CENTRAL | 0-0 | 2-0
MT. JULIET | 0-0 | 2-0
White County | 0-0 | 2-0
GREEN HILL | 0-0 | 1-1
Hunters Lane | 0-0 | 1-1
Hillsboro | 0-1 | 0-2
Last week’s scores
WILSON CENTRAL 17, LEBANON 13
MT. JULIET 44, Maplewood 8
GREEN HILL 35, Kenwood 16
Hunters Lane 25, Sycamore 12
Station Camp 33, Hillsboro 14
White County 1, Warren County 0 (COVID-19)
This week’s games
GREEN HILL at WILSON CENTRAL
MT. JULIET at Hunters Lane
Smyrna at Hillsboro
Station Camp at White County
REGION 4-2A
| Region | Overall
Trousdale County | 0-0 | 1-0
Harpeth | 0-0 | 1-1
Whites Creek | 0-0 | 1-1
WATERTOWN | 0-0 | 0-2
East Robertson | 0-0 | 0-2
Westmoreland | 0-0 | 0-2
Last week’s scores
Gordonsville 16, WATERTOWN 9
Harpeth 12, Cheatham County 6
Macon County 14, Westmoreland 6
Upperman 1, Trousdale County 0 (COVID-19)
White House Heritage 19, East Robertson 8
Whites Creek 64, Glencliff 12
This week’s games
Westmoreland at WATERTOWN
Trousdale County at East Robertson
Harpeth at Whites Creek (Thursday)
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 1-1
Lakeway Christian | 0-0 | 1-1
King’s Academy | 0-0 | 1-1
Middle Tennessee Christian | 0-0 | 0-2
Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 0-2
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 44, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0
King’s Academy 1, Meigs County 0 (COVID-19)
Lakeway Christian 1, Midway 0 (COVID-19)
Clarksville Academy 63, Bell Buckle Webb 36
Franklin Grace Christian 35, Middle Tennessee Christian 33
This week’s games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Donelson Christian
Bell Buckle Webb at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
King’s Academy at Howard
North Greene at Lakeway Christian
Clarksville Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian
MIDDLE REGION
| Region | Overall
Clarksville Academy | 0-0 | 2-0
Donelson Christian | 0-0 | 2-0
Franklin Grace Christian | 0-0 | 2-0
Nashville Christian | 0-0 | 2-0
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-0 | 1-1
Columbia Academy | 0-0 | 0-1
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 44, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0
Clarksville Academy 63, Bell Buckle Webb 36
Donelson Christian 48, Harding Academy 0
Franklin Grace Christian 35, Middle Tennessee Christian 33
Nashville Christian 31, Goodpasture 21
This week’s games
Bell Buckle Webb at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Donelson Christian
Franklin Grace Christian at Collinwood
Clarksville Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian
Columbia Academy at Jackson Christian
