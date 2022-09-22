REGION 3-6A
Region Overall
Coffee County | 2-0 | 3-2
LEBANON | 1-1 | 3-2
Cookeville | 1-1 | 2-3
Warren County | 0-1 | 1-4
Shelbyville | 0-1 | 0-4
Last week’s scores
Coffee County 27, LEBANON 23
Cookeville 21, Warren County 14
This week’s games
Lincoln County at LEBANON
Spring Hill at Coffee County
Cookeville at Gallatin
Shelbyville at Kenwood
Siegel at Warren County
Region 5-5A
| Region | Overall
GREEN HILL | 2-0 | 4-1
MT. JULIET | 2-0 | 3-1
White County | 1-1 | 4-1
Station Camp | 1-1 | 3-1
WILSON CENTRAL | 1-1 | 1-4
Hunters Lane | 0-2 | 2-3
Hillsboro | 0-2 | 0-4
Last week’s scores
WILSON CENTRAL 35, Hunters Lane 6
MT. JULIET 45, White County 43
GREEN HILL 17, Hillsboro 7
This week’s games
MT. JULIET at WILSON CENTRAL
GREEN HILL at White County
Brentwood at Hillsboro (Thursday)
Hunters Lane at Stratford
Station Camp at West Creek
Region 4-2A
| Region | Overall
East Robertson | 2-0 | 4-1
Westmoreland | 2-0 | 3-2
Harpeth | 1-1 | 4-1
WATERTOWN | 1-1 | 2-3
Whites Creek | 0-2 | 1-4
Trousdale County | 0-2 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
WATERTOWN 32, Whites Creek 0
East Robertson 42, Harpeth 0
Westmoreland 42, Trousdale County 0
This week’s games
Upperman at WATERTOWN
East Robertson at Jo Byrns
Harpeth at McEwen
Trousdale County at Smith County
Clay County at Westmoreland
Cheatham County at Whites Creek
East Region
| Region | Overall
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 1-0 | 5-0
Middle Tennessee Christian | 0-0 | 4-1
Lakeway Christian | 0-0 | 3-2
Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 2-2
King’s Academy | 0-1 | 1-4
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 33, King’s Academy 0
Gordonsville 42, Lakeway Christian 14
Middle Tennessee Christian 34, Trinity Christian 21
This week’s games
Maplewood at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
Swain County (N.C.) at King’s Academy
Middle Tennessee Christian at Lakeway Christian
Bell Buckle Webb at Franklin Grace Christian
Middle Region
| Region | Overall
Franklin Grace Christian | 1-0 | 3-1
Donelson Christian | 1-0 | 3-2
Nashville Christian | 1-0 | 2-2
Clarksville Academy | 0-1 | 3-2
Columbia Academy | 0-1 | 2-2
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
Franklin Grace Christian 46, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 7
Donelson Christian 42, Columbia Academy 7
Nashville Christian 49, Clarksville Academy 8
This week’s games
Columbia Academy at Boyd Buchanan
Silverdale at Donelson Christian
Bell Buckle Webb at Franklin Grace Christian
Davidson Academy at Nashville Christian
Clarksville Academy at Fayette Academy
