Standings

REGION 3-6A

| Region | Overall

LEBANON | 2-0 | 4-1

Warren County | 1-0 | 1-1

Shelbyville | 1-0 | 1-3

Coffee County | 0-2 | 1-4

Cookeville | 0-2 | 1-4

Last week’s scores

LEBANON 28, Coffee County 14

Warren County 21, Cookeville 14

This week’s games

LEBANON at Lincoln County

Gallatin at Cookeville

Kenwood at Shelbyville

Warren County at Siegel

Coffee County at Spring Hill

REGION 5-5A

| Region | Overall

MT. JULIET | 2-0 | 5-0

Station Camp | 2-0 | 4-0

GREEN HILL | 2-0 | 4-1

WILSON CENTRAL | 1-1 | 4-1

White County | 0-2 | 3-2

Hunters Lane | 0-2 | 1-4

Hillsboro | 0-2 | 0-5

Last week’s scores

WILSON CENTRAL 49, Hunters Lane 20

MT. JULIET 44, White County 32

GREEN HILL 21, Hillsboro 20

This week’s games

WILSON CENTRAL at MT. JULIET

White County at GREEN HILL

Hillsboro at Brentwood

Stratford at Hunters Lane

West Creek at Station Camp

REGION 4-2A

| Region | Overall

Trousdale County | 2-0 | 4-0

WATERTOWN | 2-0 | 3-2

Whites Creek | 1-1 | 2-3

Harpeth | 0-2 | 2-3

East Robertson | 1-1 | 2-3

Westmoreland | 0-2 | 0-5

Last week’s scores

WATERTOWN 38, Whites Creek 8

East Robertson 21, Harpeth 0

Trousdale County 16, Westmoreland 7

This week’s games

WATERTOWN at Upperman

Whites Creek at Cheatham County

Westmoreland at Clay County

Jo Byrns at East Robertson

McEwen at Harpeth

Smith County at Trousdale County

EAST REGION

| Region | Overall

King’s Academy | 1-0 | 3-2

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 2-3

Lakeway Christian | 0-0 | 2-2

Middle Tennessee Christian | 0-0 | 2-3

Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 0-4

Last week’s scores

King’s Academy 28, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 21

Middle Tennessee Christian 28, Trinity Christian 11

This week’s games

Maplewood at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

Swain County (N.C.) at King’s Academy

Lakeway Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian

Franklin Grace Christian at Bell Buckle Webb

MIDDLE REGION

| Region | Overall

Donelson Christian | 1-0 | 5-0

Franklin Grace Christian | 1-0 | 4-1

Nashville Christian | 1-0 | 3-1

Clarksville Academy | 0-1 | 4-1

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 2-2

Columbia Academy | 0-1 | 0-4

Last week’s scores

Franklin Grace Christian 40, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 6

Donelson Christian 52, Columbia Academy 14

Nashville Christian 47, Clarksville Academy 14

This week’s games

Donelson Christian at Silverdale

Fayette Academy at Clarksville Academy

Boyd Buchanan at Columbia Academy

Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy

Franklin Grace Christian at Bell Buckle Webb

COVID-19 team unable to play is not charged with a loss.

