Standings
REGION 3-6A
| Region | Overall
LEBANON | 2-0 | 4-1
Warren County | 1-0 | 1-1
Shelbyville | 1-0 | 1-3
Coffee County | 0-2 | 1-4
Cookeville | 0-2 | 1-4
Last week’s scores
LEBANON 28, Coffee County 14
Warren County 21, Cookeville 14
This week’s games
LEBANON at Lincoln County
Gallatin at Cookeville
Kenwood at Shelbyville
Warren County at Siegel
Coffee County at Spring Hill
REGION 5-5A
| Region | Overall
MT. JULIET | 2-0 | 5-0
Station Camp | 2-0 | 4-0
GREEN HILL | 2-0 | 4-1
WILSON CENTRAL | 1-1 | 4-1
White County | 0-2 | 3-2
Hunters Lane | 0-2 | 1-4
Hillsboro | 0-2 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
WILSON CENTRAL 49, Hunters Lane 20
MT. JULIET 44, White County 32
GREEN HILL 21, Hillsboro 20
This week’s games
WILSON CENTRAL at MT. JULIET
White County at GREEN HILL
Hillsboro at Brentwood
Stratford at Hunters Lane
West Creek at Station Camp
REGION 4-2A
| Region | Overall
Trousdale County | 2-0 | 4-0
WATERTOWN | 2-0 | 3-2
Whites Creek | 1-1 | 2-3
Harpeth | 0-2 | 2-3
East Robertson | 1-1 | 2-3
Westmoreland | 0-2 | 0-5
Last week’s scores
WATERTOWN 38, Whites Creek 8
East Robertson 21, Harpeth 0
Trousdale County 16, Westmoreland 7
This week’s games
WATERTOWN at Upperman
Whites Creek at Cheatham County
Westmoreland at Clay County
Jo Byrns at East Robertson
McEwen at Harpeth
Smith County at Trousdale County
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
King’s Academy | 1-0 | 3-2
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 2-3
Lakeway Christian | 0-0 | 2-2
Middle Tennessee Christian | 0-0 | 2-3
Bell Buckle Webb | 0-0 | 0-4
Last week’s scores
King’s Academy 28, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 21
Middle Tennessee Christian 28, Trinity Christian 11
This week’s games
Maplewood at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
Swain County (N.C.) at King’s Academy
Lakeway Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian
Franklin Grace Christian at Bell Buckle Webb
MIDDLE REGION
| Region | Overall
Donelson Christian | 1-0 | 5-0
Franklin Grace Christian | 1-0 | 4-1
Nashville Christian | 1-0 | 3-1
Clarksville Academy | 0-1 | 4-1
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 2-2
Columbia Academy | 0-1 | 0-4
Last week’s scores
Franklin Grace Christian 40, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 6
Donelson Christian 52, Columbia Academy 14
Nashville Christian 47, Clarksville Academy 14
This week’s games
Donelson Christian at Silverdale
Fayette Academy at Clarksville Academy
Boyd Buchanan at Columbia Academy
Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy
Franklin Grace Christian at Bell Buckle Webb
COVID-19 team unable to play is not charged with a loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.