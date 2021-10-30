MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Bluegrass Division
| Division | Overall
Lindsey Wilson | 4-0 | 7-0
Bethel | 3-1 | 6-2
Cumberlands | 2-2 | 5-2
Georgetown | 2-2 | 5-2
CUMBERLAND | 2-2 | 3-4
Thomas More | 2-2 | 3-4
Campbellsville | 1-3 | 1-5
Pikeville | 0-4 | 2-5
Last week’s scores
Bethel 43, CUMBERLAND 24
Georgetown 27, Thomas More 17
Lindsey Wilson 31, Pikeville 0
Cumberlands 52, Campbellsville 27
This week’s games
CUMBERLAND at Thomas More
Georgetown at Campbellsville
Cumberlands at Pikeville
Lindsey Wilson at Bethel
