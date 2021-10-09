Standings
Bluegrass Division
| Division | Overall
Cumberlands | 1-0 | 4-0
Georgetown | 1-0 | 4-0
Lindsey Wilson | 1-0 | 4-0
Thomas More | 1-0 | 2-2
Bethel | 0-1 | 3-2
Pikeville | 0-1 | 2-2
CUMBERLAND | 0-1 | 1-3
Campbellsville | 0-1 | 0-3
Last week’s scores
Lindsey Wilson 34, CUMBERLAND 7
Thomas More 73, Campbellsville 28
Georgetown 52, Pikeville 14
Cumberlands 47, Bethel 15
This week’s games
Cumberlands at CUMBERLAND
Georgetown at Bethel
Pikeville at Campbellsville
Lindsey Wilson at Thomas More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.