Stanley repeats as MSC Offensive Player of the Week

Cumberland forward Kam Stanley earned the Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week award for the second straight week, announced Monday by the league office.
The Manchester, England native picked up a hat trick against the University of Pikeville in a 5-2 win on the road and added one goal against the Cumberlands to earn the draw.
Stanley leads the team in goals this season with nine and has also chipped in four assists for a team-high 22 points. His nine goals ranks him 24th in the NAIA in goals scored.
This is Stanley’s second MSC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season and the third of his career.
The Phoenix had their senior day match yesterday against Thomas More University.
Phoenix men enter top 25 at No. 25Cumberland’s men moved into the NAIA poll at No. 25 in the sixth edition of the coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday.
The Phoenix have not lost a match since the first match of the season, running their record to 7-1-2. The Phoenix right now are on top of the Mid-South Conference standings, tied with the Cumberlands in first place, with 14 points with a 4-0-2 conference record. Cumberland is sixth in the NAIA in assists recording 38 this season. The Phoenix are averaging scoring 3.1 goals per game while allowing less than 1.
Kam Stanley has exploded offensively the last four matches scoring seven goals over the span. He has earned Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week the last two weeks leading the team in goals and points with nine and 22. Brima Kamara has scored seven goals this season while tacking on two assists and Robbie Lyons has scored six goal and leads the team in assists with seven. John Azar has contributed three goals and six assists, two last week against Pikeville.
The University of the Cumberlands is the only Mid-South team inside the The Top 25 sitting at No. 14 with a 7-2-3 record. Bethel is in the receiving votes category.
The top 5 remains the same as Mid-America Christian is the No. 1 team in the NAIA. They received 17 of 18 first-place votes in the poll. Central Methodist (Mo.) is slotted at No. 2 with the final first place vote. Dalton State is No. 3, while the University of Mobile remains No. 4 and Missouri Valley rounds out the top 5 at No. 5.
Cumberland took on Mid-South Conference rival Thomas More yesterday with senior day festivities taking place prior to the game.
Women stay put at No. 14Cumberland’s women stayed put at No. 14 in the sixth edition of the NAIA top 25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office yesterday morning.
The Phoenix only played in one game this past week, falling to the No. 4 University of the Cumberlands 3-1. Cumberland now holds a season record of 9-3 on the year.
On the season, the Phoenix have scored 32 goals with 38 assists, the sixth-most assists in the NAIA while allowing just 14 goals.
Macy Douglas leads the team in goals scored with six. Marie Bathe has posted four while Gabby Jones, Brenna Swiger and Grace Morris have each recorded three. Marie Bathe leads the team in assists with eight which puts her at 14th-best in the NAIA.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the Top-25 Polls with the University of the Cumberlands leading the way at No. 4. Tennessee Southern dropped one spot at No. 7 followed by the Phoenix at No. 14. Lindsey Wilson rounds out the conference moving up one spot at No. 18.
The top five teams remained unchanged for this week. Keiser (Fla.) holds onto the No. 1 position in this week’s poll. Marian stayed put at No. 2 followed by Spring Arbor (Mich.). The Cumberlands stayed put at No. 4 and William Carey rounds out the top 5.
The Phoenix took on Thomas More University yesterday for senior day.
