Stanley repeats as MSC Offensive Player of the Week

Kam Stanley is shown.

 Cumberland University

Cumberland forward Kam Stanley earned the Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week award for the second straight week, announced Monday by the league office.

The Manchester, England native picked up a hat trick against the University of Pikeville in a 5-2 win on the road and added one goal against the Cumberlands to earn the draw.

