Stanley's hat trick helps Phoenix men push past Pikeville 5-2

Kam Stanley

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men extended their winning streak to four games after defeating the University of Pikeville 5-2 Tuesday.

Cumberland (7-1-1, 4-0-1 Mid-South Conference) outshot the Bears 17-0 in the first half of play with nine shots on goal in the half to set the tone early against their conference rivals. The Phoenix ended with 22 total shots compared to six by Pikeville.

