Stargell named MSC Defensive Player of the Year

Cumberland guard TJ Stargell continues to compile accolades adding Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year to his resume, the league office announced Friday.
Stargell in his third season with the Phoenix has continued to improve every aspect of his game. Defensively this season, he was dealt the task of guarding some of the toughest players in the conference and shut them down night in and night out.
His matchups this season were with first team All-Conference performers Derrin Boyd from Georgetown, Adarion Hudson from Tennessee Southern and Kortland Martin from Freed-Hardeman and second-teamers Luke Rudy from Thomas More and Jace Wallace from Campbellsville, to name a few.
At home against Freed-Hardeman, Stargell completely took Martin out of the game. Martin finished the season second in scoring in the Mid-South Conference and he was held to just two points.
On the road at Georgetown, Stargell locked down Boyd to finish with eight points well below his season-average. Boyd scored four points from the line in the closing minutes as Cumberland fought to stay in the game.
He held Adarion Hudson to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting at home and Jace Wallace to eight points on 4-of-9 shooting in two Cumberland wins.
Luke Rudy from Thomas More scored a combined six points in the two games Cumberland played with Thomas More.
Stargell claimed the all-time assists leader title earlier this season and has 85 up to this point. He has 34 steals on the year and is averaging 8.4 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 42.7% from three.
He is the first Cumberland player to earn Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Four Phoenix earn All-MSC honors
Tavon King and Isaac Stephens earned first team All-Mid-South Conference honors while Aaron Ridley and TJ Stargell received second team honors announced by the league office Friday.
King earned first team all-conference for the first time in his career. He was named to the second team last season. He led the Phoenix in scoring this season with 17.7 points per game on 50% shooting. King recorded a 30-point game against Lindsey Wilson on the road and he produced eight games with 20 or more points.
Stephens earned first team honors for the first time in his career. The big man from Mt. Juliet was an honorable mention and won the MSC Champions of Character award last season. He led the team in rebounding with 6.1 per game and scored 12.6 ppg. Stephens also recorded three double-doubles on the season.
Ridley was named to the second team for the first time in his career. He earned first team honors last season and followed it up with another impressive season. Ridley scored 11.1 ppg this season and averaged 5.3 rebounds with 1.8 assists.
Stargell earned second team honors for the first time in his career. Stargell was also named the MSC Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts this season. He averaged 1.4 steals per game this season and a team high 85 assists. Stargell recently broke Cumberland’s all-time career assist record with 224 and counting.
Stargell and Nathaniel Hall were named to the Academic All-Conference team presented to student-athletes with a sophomore or greater status with a 3.25 grade-point-average or better.
Stephens earned the distinction of being named to the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team for the second time in his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.