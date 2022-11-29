Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force were first in the other major offensive categories.

The Volunteers’ 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.