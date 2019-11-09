The Steelers rallied to the undefeated 49ers 13-12 Monday night to win the Lebanon city flag football 9-10 championship at Veterans Field.
The 49ers jumped to a 12-0 halftime lead.
Max Broadbent's 40-yard touchdown run, plus the extra point, put the Steelers on the board. Levi Champion's 15-yard TD toss to Brock Chapman put the Steelers in front.
