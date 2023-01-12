Stephens eclipses 1,000 career points

Former Mt. Juliet High star Isaac Stephens has surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark for Cumberland.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Cumberland senior forward Isaac Stephens needed just seven points last Saturday to eclipse the coveted 1,000 career points.

The former Mt. Juliet High star got the bucket to push him over 1,000 in the second half to become just the seventh player since 2000 to pass the mark.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.