Stephens eclipses 1,000 career points

Cumberland senior forward Isaac Stephens needed just seven points last Saturday to eclipse the coveted 1,000 career points.
The former Mt. Juliet High star got the bucket to push him over 1,000 in the second half to become just the seventh player since 2000 to pass the mark.
His very first basket came in the season opener his freshman season on October 26, 2018 against Tennessee Wesleyan. Since then, Stephens has been at the forefront of turning the program around and helping the Phoenix make its first trip to the NAIA National Tournament in 12 years.
Isaac has made 97 career starts, only appearing in two games in which he did not start. He has racked up over 600 career rebounds and is also nearing the top of the all-time list as Lamar Brinkley stands at No. 1 with 694 career boards. Stephens is also in the top five in career steals trailing his teammate and the steals king TJ Stargell by less than 30.
Over the course of his career, he has averaged 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was been an All-Mid-South Conference first team selection in 2022 and All-MSC honorable mention in ’21. Stephens has been selected to the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.