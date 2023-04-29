Stephens named 2022-23 Lindsey Donnell Award winner

Lindsey Donnell Award winner Isaac Stephens (left) with Athletic Director Ron Pavan.

 Cumberland University

Cumberland men’s basketball player Isaac Stephens was voted the 2022-23 recipient of the Lindsey Donnell Award this week, presented annually to a Phoenix student-athlete who excels in both academics and athletics.

The award is given in honor of Lindsey Donnell, a former Bulldog football Little All-American and professor at Cumberland University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.