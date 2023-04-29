Stephens named 2022-23 Lindsey Donnell Award winner

Cumberland men’s basketball player Isaac Stephens was voted the 2022-23 recipient of the Lindsey Donnell Award this week, presented annually to a Phoenix student-athlete who excels in both academics and athletics.
The award is given in honor of Lindsey Donnell, a former Bulldog football Little All-American and professor at Cumberland University.
The Mt. Juliet native had a stellar career on the hardwood for Cumberland. He leaves as an 1,000-point scorer and the program’s all-time rebounds Leader after playing for five seasons from 2018-23.
During that stretch, Stephens was named a Mid-South Conference first team selection in 2022 and honorable mention in ’21 and ’23. Stephens was a three-time selection to the Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Champions of Character team.
In 2022, the forward was a first team selection as he helped the team reach the NAIA National Championship for the first time since 2010. He led the team in rebounding with 6.1 per game and scored 12.6 points per game. Stephens also recorded three double-doubles on the season.
Over the five years on the floor, Isaac collected 1,146 points and 728 rebounds while shooting a career 61.9% from the floor. Stephens made 111 career starts, the most in program history, as well as finishing in the top 5 in steals with 131.
Stephens has also been an excellent student-athlete earning Mid-South Conference Scholar-Athlete honors.
Donnell set a national collegiate football record in 1936 with 1,500 rushing yards, a single-season record that stood until the 1960s. He graduated from Cumberland in 1936 and returned to teach English from 1960-62. The former Cumberland football stadium, now used for soccer, is named in his honor.
Stephens is the first winner from Wilson County since the late Amy Biddle, also a Mt. Juliet graduate and basketball player, claimed the honor in 2004. He is the sixth winner from Wilson County. One of the early recipients, Lebanon’s Nicky Neal, claimed the honor twice, in 1984 and ’86. Others from Wilson County who won the award are Jon Franklin (1988), John White (’89) and Jody Atwood (’99), all from LHS.
(0) comments
