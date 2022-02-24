Stephens named MSC Player of the Week

Issac Stephens was voted Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week released by conference officials on Monday.
Stephens helped lead Cumberland to a 3-0 record this week, including Cumberland’s rout of RV Tennessee Southern 96-68 to ensure CU’s first 20 win season since 2011-12.
The Mt. Juliet native averaged 16.3 points per game for the week to go along with seven rebounds per game while shooting 85% from the field. King went 22-of-26 from the field over the three Phoenix wins.
The junior is averaging 12.6 points per game and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 69.1% from the field so far this season.
Cumberland is set to travel Bowling Green High School to take on the winner of the University of the Cumberlands and Lindsey Wilson Opening Round game.
Phoenix receive votes in final regular season top-25 poll
Cumberland men’s basketball received votes in the final regular season NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
The Phoenix closed the regular season with a 20-7 record, the first 20-win season since 2011-12. They finished tied for third in the Mid-South Conference with a 15-7 record.
Cumberland is riding a four-game win streak heading into the conference tournament this Saturday and has won eight of its last 10 games. The Phoenix shot over 50% from the field in their last three games including a season-high 61.3% in the season finale, a 28-point win over RV Tennessee Southern.
Tavon King is leading the team in scoring with 477 points this season, 17.7 points per game. He is fifth in the league in points. Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens and Aaron Ridley are also averaging double-figure points with 12.6 and 11.1, respectively.
The Phoenix open Mid-South Conference Tournament play in the quarterfinals this Saturday at 3 p.m. against the University of the Cumberlands in Bowling Green (Ky.) High School.
Around the conference, Thomas More moved up to No. 5 in the poll. Georgetown dropped into the receiving votes category after losing the last four games of the regular season. Tennessee Southern is just behind the Tigers receiving votes as well.
This is the first time Cumberland has either been in the national poll or receiving votes in the poll since the 2008-09 season.
