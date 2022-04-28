Stewart’s double lifts Lady Bears past Green Hill

MT. JULIET — Hailey Stewart’s three-run double in the sixth inning launched Mt. Juliet to a 4-1 win over visiting Green Hill on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears spotted Green Hill an early run on Maliyah Wilkins’ homer for a 1-0 second-inning lead.
Taylor Haymans kept Green Hill at bay the rest of the way, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out one.
Sophia Waters went the full six innings for the Lady Hawks, surrendering six hits.
Brylee Sayer had two of the Lady Bears’ hits while Wilkins finished with three for Green Hill.
Lebanon edges Cookeville
Lebanon scored in three straight innings and held on to edge visiting Cookeville 4-3 Tuesday night.
The Lady Devils scored twice in the second inning on Aly Dickerson’s single and once each in the third and fourth. Cookeville countered with two in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Karlee Wright held Cookeville to five hits while striking out seven in seven innings.
Lebanon finished with 10 hits, including three by Dickerson. Carissa Ball banged out two hits.
Miller homers on Senior Night in Friendship finale
Elizabeth Miller homered on her Senior Night as Friendship Christian closed its regular season Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Nashville Christian.
Miller, the Lady Commanders’ only senior, put Friendship ahead 2-1 in the fourth.
Landry West’s RBI single staked Friendship to a first-inning 1-0 lead.
Charley Clark allowed three hits and a fourth-inning tying run while striking out 12 Lady Eagles in seven innings.
Friendship finished with 10 hits, including three by West and two by Gabby Lowe. West also drove in an insurance score in the sixth.
Friendship will travel to Grace Christian at 5 p.m. today in the Middle Region tournament.
