De'Quantay Shannon ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough as the Lebanon Blue Devils were defeated by the Stewarts Creek RedHawks 17-7 on Friday night at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
"They (Stewarts Creek) have a great football team," said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry following the Senior Night loss. "This game had a playoff atmosphere, and we gave up a couple of big plays that were the difference."
Stewarts Creek wasted no time in getting on the board. After receiving the opening kickoff, Amari Jelks ran left then cut back to the right side and ran 60 yards on the game's third play to give the RedHawks an early 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing possession by Lebanon the RedHawks' defense forced the game's first turnover. Shannon was stripped just as he had reached first-down yardage, and Carson Smith recovered for the RedHawks. The Lebanon defense however forced Stewarts Creek to punt.
The punt was short, going only 17 yards. Lebanon was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play that moved the ball to the Blue Devil 12-yard line. Lebanon then moved the ball up to the 45-yard line before Shannon was stopped for a loss of 2 yards on third down, forcing the Blue Devils to punt the ball.
Behind the running of Jelks and Savion Davis, the Red Hawks moved to the Blue Devils' 42-yard line. On the next play quarterback Alex Krenk was flagged for intentional grounding, and the Blue Devils were able to force another punt from the RedHawks.
The Blue Devils then drove 67 yards in 10-plays to the RedHawks' 18-yard line. However, Christian Pena's 35-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
After the teams traded punts, the RedHawks were called for holding,, moving the ball to their own 11-yard line. Krenk then connected on a jump ball with wide receiver Jaylen Moore, who, after making the catch, outran the Blue Devils' defense to the end zone for a touchdown. The play covered 89 yards to increase the lead to 14-0 at the half.
Lebanon took the second-half kickoff and drove to the Stewarts Creek 37-yard line, but quarterback Breeze Copas' pass attempt was incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.
The RedHawks, on the legs on Jelks and the arm of Krenk, drove to the Blue Devils' 5-yard line, but had to settle for 22-yard field goal from Upton Bellenfant to increase the lead to 17-0.

The Blue Devils then answered as they drove 80 yards in 15 plays before Shannon scored from 4 yards to cut the lead to 17-7.
After Jelks returned the ensuing kickoff 32 yards to Lebanon's 49-yard line, the Blue Devil defense, for the second consecutive drive, forced Stewarts Creek to attempt a field goal. This time the kick from Bellenfant was no good.
Lebanon then drove to the 43-yard line and faced a third-and-17. Eli Clemons came into the game to replace Copas, who was shaken up on the previous play. Clemons completed a 16-yard pass to Dalton Woods, then Shannon converted the fourth-down attempt on the next play. Two plays later, Stewarts Creek was flagged for pass interference, moving the ball to RedHawks' 19-yard line. However, two plays later, Clemons was intercepted by Keo Polk to end the Lebanon comeback.
Copas was 16-of-31 passing for 156 yards, Woods had seven catches for 70 yards and Will Seats four catches for 41 yards.
Jelks had 151 yards on just 14 carries while Krenk was 5-of-11 for 174 yards and a touchdown. Moore had only three catches, but they covered 105 yards, and one was for a touchdown.
With the loss, the Blue Devils dropped to 4-4 and have a county and Region 4-6A matchup at Wilson Central on Friday night. The game has big playoff implications as Lebanon seeks to solidify a first-round home game while the Wildcats try to stop a four-game losing streak which has them dangerously close to the bubble.
"It is Wilson Central-Lebanon, this is a big game," said Gentry.
