For five innings, Mt. Juliet Christian made a strong bid to knock host Friendship Christian out of the District 4-IIA tournament Monday at John McNeal Stadium.
But Elijah Stockton, victimized by early errors in giving up three unearned runs, gave the Saints nothing after the third inning as the Commanders took control late in an 8-3 win, putting Friendship into the Middle Region tournament.
Stockton, with his team trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning, singled home one run with another following behind on a two-base error to tie the score and putting the batter on third base.
Then on the mound, the right-hander mowed down the Saints, finishing with nine strikeouts while allowing three hits and a walk. He improved to 8-1 for the season and lowered his earned-run average to 2.61.
Stockton didn’t get the lead until Storm Sellars doubled in the fifth and scored on a squibber by J.J. Pruneau, waiting until the Saints committed to getting the batter at first base before diving across the plate.
Friendship finished off the Saints with a four-run sixth inning with Sellars’ two-run single the big blow as the Commanders climbed to 26-10 for the season going into Tuesday’s third-place game against visiting Davidson Academy.
Win or lose Tuesday, Friendship will play in the region tournament Friday at either Franklin Grace Christian or University School of Nashville.
Chase Smith took the loss for Mt. Juliet Christian as he and starter Noah Kleinmann each worked three innings. They allowed a combined eight hits which could have been more but for perfect positioning by infielders on several line drives which were caught.
Smith doubled in the Saints’ second inning and scored the game’s first run on a squeeze by Noah Love. After Friendship tied the score on a Knox Hayslip groundout in the bottom of the inning, MJCA reclaimed the lead with two in the third with one coming home on a fielder’s choice by Brenden Dunn.
Sellars had three hits and Adam Gordon two, including a double.
Wilson Central outscores Cookeville 11-6LADEVILLE — Wilson Central opened the final District 9-4A series of the season Monday by outscoring visiting Cookeville 11-6.
The Wildcats spotted the Cavaliers an unearned run in the top of the first inning before scoring twice in each of the first two innings and finishing off the visitors with six in the sixth.
Luke Kinzer, who pitched the first two innings and didn’t allow a hit, drove in three runs on three hits, including a double. Will Summers and Caden Webber homered and drove in two runs each. Konnor Adelsberger also had two RBIs.
The Wildcats cracked 16 hits, including three each by Summers, Adelsberger and Kinzer. Michael Demonbreun and Isaac Schafer doubled as each had a pair of hits.
Carson Reed followed Kinzer to the mound and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. Cookeville scored three times off Eric Curtis in the seventh as the Cavaliers collected six hits while taking advantage of five Wildcat errors.
Bennett drives in walk-off run for Watertown
WATERTOWN — Cyrus Bennett walked off Watertown’s regular season with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 5-4 win over Sparta Pike rival DeKalb County on Monday night.
DeKalb County led 4-3 going into Watertown’s last at bat in a back-and-forth battle.
Bennett’s winning hit made him the winning pitcher with the final two innings on the mound as he allowed two runs — one in each frame.
Starter Charlie Mitchell and Bret Price each worked a pair of innings sandwiched around Zeb Major’s one inning as the quartet surrendered four hits.
Watertown finished with six hits, including two by C.J. Potter.
Due to threatening weather for later in the week, the District 4-2A tournament has been moved up a day to start today at WHS.
Game times will remain the same with No. 3-seed Cannon County taking on No. 2 Smith County at 4 p.m., followed by the No. 1 Purple Tigers vs. No. 4 Westmoreland at 7. Play will continue through Friday, weather permitting, with the “if necessary” game Saturday.
Friendship pushed into elimination game with 2nd-round loss
District 4-IIA East Division top-seed Friendship Christian outscored visiting Nashville Christian 17-7 in the district tournament opener last Friday before the Commanders were shut out Saturday by West No. 2 seed Clarksville Academy 8-0 the next day, both at John McNeal Stadium.
Clarksville Academy broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth inning against Quin Long, who allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.
But the Cougars roughest up Elijah Stockton for five runs in the seventh before Adam Gordon got the final two outs.
The Cougars collected 10 hits as they advanced to the district final with a 25-4 record and earned a home game in the Middle Region tournament.
Friendship finished with four hits against Collin Rittenberry, who walked two and struck out eight.
Mason Hallum had two hits for the Commanders, who fell to 25-10 going into a Monday-night elimination game against Mt. Juliet Christian at McNeal Stadium.
The winner advanced to Tuesday’s third-place game and a berth on the road in the Middle Region tournament.
There was lots of offense Friday as Friendship jumped to a 9-0 lead through two innings and scored in all but one frame against Nashville Christian.
A seven-spot by the Eagles in the fourth kept the game going until the sixth when the Commanders ended the game via run rule.
Stockton drove in seven runs as and Austin Weatherford three as both homered. Stockton also tripled and singled while Caleb Kring cracked two doubles. J.J. Pruneau singled twice as Friendship finished with 12 hits.
Tate Tidwell pitched the first 3 13 innings for Friendship and was credited with the win before Ayden Moore worked the final 22/3 frames. The pair combined to surrender seven hits.
Purple Tigers go 0-for-weekend
It won’t affect Watertown’s seeding in the upcoming District 6-2A tournament, but last weekend was a rough one for the defending 2A state champion Purple Tigers.
The Tigers were doubled up at home last Friday by Creek Wood 4-2 before getting shut out at defending 3A champion Upperman 2-0 the following day.
Creek Wood jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against Landon Phillips, who allowed four hits in four innings. Bret Price pitched the final three frames, surrendering six hits and a seventh-inning score.
The Purple Tigers pulled to within 3-2 in the sixth as C.J. Potter picked up their only RBI.
Watertown finished with five hits, including doubles by Potter and K.J. Wood. Wood had two hits in the leadoff spot.
At Baxter, Upperman scored the only runs in the fifth inning against starter Zack Self, who was lifted after 41/3 innings and five hits allowed. Cyrus Bennett recorded the final five outs.
The Purple Tigers totaled five hits against a pair of Upperman pitchers, all singles by different players.
Lebanon topped by TullahomaTULLAHOMA — Lebanon succumbed to Tullahoma 6-1 last Thursday at Grider Stadium/Jerry Mathis Field.
A two-run homer staked the Wildcats to a 2-0 first-inning lead against Lebanon starter Jackson Blevins, who allowed four runs on six hits in five innings. Wyatt Jones threw the sixth.
Tal Swindell had two of Lebanon’s six hits.
The Blue Devils scored their run in the sixth inning.
