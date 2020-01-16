Stone, Hutto will join LHS Sports Hall of Fame

The mayor will soon be a hall of famer.
Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto will join former Blue Devil Demond Stone in the Lebanon High School Sports Hall of Fame during ceremonies planned for Jan. 31 at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium between games of a basketball doubleheader with Wilson Central.
Nominations were solicited from the public, with the Hall of Fame class determined by a committee of Lebanon High coaches, boosters, former athletes and one present member of the Sports Hall of Fame.
Stone (Class of 1993) played football for four years under Coach Mark Medley and helped the Blue Devils to a varsity record of 28-8 as a safety and wide receiver.
Following his senior season Stone was voted All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, All-District 7-AAA and Class AAA Defensive Player of the Year by the Tennessean.
He finished with 14 career interceptions.
An honors graduate of LHS, Stone also lettered four years in track & field.
In the spring of 1993, he qualified for the TSSAA state championships in the 110-meter hurdles. He was also member of Lebanon's 4x1 relay team.
He went on to play four years of football at Tennessee Tech where he started at free safety for the Golden Eagles.
Stone earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from TTU and has worked with Walgreens for the past 20 years - most recently as manager of a store in Murfreesboro.
He and his wife Pamela are the parents of four children.
Hutto spent 18 years at Lebanon High as a teacher and coach, the last 12 (1991 - 2003) as head coach of the Blue Devils basketball team.
His teams went 237-127 during that time, a winning percentage of .651 with seven seasons of at least 20 victories. His
teams averaged 19.8 wins per season.
Three of his squads earned spots in the TSSAA state tournament (1995, 2000 and 2001) and four teams appeared in the TSSAA sub-state.
His Blue Devils won two region tournaments (1995 and 2000) and two district tournament championships (1995 and 2001).
Four times he was named District 7AAA Coach of the Year. The Nashville Banner named him Mid-State Coach of the Year in 1996 and in 1999 he coached in the East / West All-Star game.
Prior to taking the head coaching job at LHS Hutto spent six seasons coaching the ninth-grade team, winning three district tournaments, while serving as a varsity assistant to LHS and TSSAA Hall of Famer Hester Gibbs.
He spent 16 seasons as an assistant football coach at Lebanon, working under head coaches Medley, Bob Dillard and Ron Marshall.
Hutto also coached the Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle at LHS for 14 years while teaching math, history and physical education.
The Watertown High and Middle Tennessee State University graduate has served as Wilson County mayor since September of 2010.
He and his wife Paula are the parents of three children, Alex, Megan and Brett.
The purpose of the Lebanon High Sports Hall of Fame is to identify and honor in a permanent manner those individuals who have achieved excellence in athletics at LHS.
Individuals are eligible for the Sports Hall of Fame honors are those who:
A. Have achieved excellence in athletics at LHS, having earned at least one letter for sports activities on the varsity level, and have officially disassociated as a student for a period of at least five years, or
B. Have advanced and enhanced the concept of athletics at Lebanon High through their talents as coaches, or
C. Have contributed to the advancement of athletics at LHS, and who are classified as non-athletes or coaches, and who may or may not have matriculated at Lebanon High.
