Strong finish leads Phoenix men to 75-67 win over Pikeville

Cumberland’s men placed four players in double figures Thursday night as they win a thriller over Pikeville, 75-67 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland (13-12, 4-8 MSC) went 30-of-59 from the field, but struggled beyond the arc, only hitting two threes. The Phoenix dominated the boards, outrebounding the Bears 37-22 and recorded 14 points off of 14 offensive rebounds.
Jalen Duke went for 23 points, his tenth 20-plus-point game of the season, on 10-of-18 shooting. DeMari Davis picked up his third double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 boards. TJ Stargell posted 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists as well as sealed the game at the line late. Brandon Levier came off the bench for 10 points.
Pikeville (18-8, 5-8 MSC) shot over 50% from the field and went 4-of-10 from deep, but only got the line eight times during the course of the game. JJ Ramey threw down some massive dunks for the Bears on his way to 16 points. Jazz Parker went 6-of-11 from the field for 14 points and Luke Layhew scored 12 points and had four rebounds. The Phoenix held Pikeville’s leading scorer Jordan Perry to just seven points.
Luke Layhew and Jalen Duke traded buckets in the opening minute of the game. Negron hit one free throw in his first start of his collegiate career. Davis hit a tough contested jumper while getting fouled convert the and one from the line. Jordan Perry drove through the Phoenix for a layup, Phoenix up early 6-4.
Negron was able to put in a layup after Stargell picked up his own miss, Stephens scored shortly after that on a deep pass and Duke hit a three forcing Pikeville into a timeout after a 7-0 run.
Layhew stopped the drought with a spinning layup, but Duke scored quickly to get right back out to a nine point lead. Davis picked off a steal and made a nice euro step for a two handed dunk. Jazz Parker scored in the lane on back to back possessions to make an 18-10 Cumberland lead going into the media timeout.
Starkey came out and energize the crowd with a big slam and then drew an offensive foul. Levier checked in and immediately scored with a tough jumper from the free throw line. Stargell drilled am 18 foot jumper to go on a 6-0 spurt for Cumberland, 24-12 Phoenix.
The Bears got a couple points back from the line and Duke scored on back to back possessions including a lob from Stargell. Negron pushed through contact to hit a two pointer from the free throw line. The Bears got three back from Jazz Parker and a two from Spencer down low. Ramey stole the ball at half court allowing Parker to get an easy fast break layup, Stephens finally shut the quick spurt down with a reverse lay in, 32-26 Cumberland with 3:08 left.
Jordan Perry hit two free throws and Davis scored down low for Cumberland on another lob from Stargell. Cumberland created enough space for Duke to hit a mid-range jumper, but the Bears were clawing back into after a huge alley-oop from JJ Ramey and Parker weaving through for a lay up. Ramey got loose again for another dunk to end the half, 38-36 Cumberland.
Duke backed down Perry on the opening possession for two points, but DeAndre Barton and JJ Ramey scored to give the Bears their first lead since 2-0. Stargell hit two from the charity stripe to and Layhew scored down low and Negron poked the ball loose and dished it up to Stephens for an easy dunk. Ramey hit a three from the top of the key to give the Bears a 46-44 lead.
Davis took the inbound from the right wing and beat Layhew on a nice euro step for two points, but Layhew got the points back on a fast break slam. Duke picked up an offensive board and went up strong for an and one three point play. Duke continued to play well splashing a three from the right wing and Stargell drilled a 20 foot two pointer, 56-54 Cumberland with 13:08 left.
Pikeville regained the lead with an inbound lob to Da’rell Domineck and Perry hit a three from the right wing. Levier took a defensive rebound and made a beautiful bounce through Pikeville defenders to Davis for a dunk, 61-61 with 8:21 left.
Davis hit two from the line and Layhew made a strong post move to stop a nearly four minute scoring drought for the Bears. Levier hit a jumper and Barton went back down for a layup for UPike. Ramey again had another huge slam to tie the game at 67-67 with 2:44 left.
Duke buried a deep two out of a timeout and the Phoenix got a stop on the defensive end and capitalizing with a putback lay in from Davis. Cumberland again got another defensive stop and the Bears began to foul as the Phoenix would hit their free throws to take home the victory, 75-67.
Cumberland will take on No. 22 Shawnee State on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
