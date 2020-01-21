Strong start, fast finish lift Lebanon boys

By Andy Reed
Anyone who left Lebanon’s boys’ game late in the first quarter and returned for the latter stages of the fourth would have thought the Blue Devils were in total control of visiting Beech in a 64-55 homecoming win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
But the big middle of the game was a challenge, to say the least, for the Blue Devils, who led 13-1 and 15-2 before Beech battled back, getting as close as 24-22 late in the first half before settling for a 26-23 deficit at halftime.
Polo Phillips and Gaven Reasonover opened the second half with three-pointers to boost the Blue Devils back up 32-23. But that was not a momentum swing as Beech again battled back, this time taking a 43-38 lead on a spin move off the glass by Andrew Paige.
But with the final second ticking down, Reasonover had the clock awareness to put up a 30-footer from the wing which dropped through the net to draw the Blue Devils to within 43-41 going into the fourth.
Two free throws by David Greene and a coast-to-coast runner by Kobe Tibbs put Lebanon back in front 45-43. But a three from the wing by Kaleb Powell put Beech back in front for what turned out to be the final time 46-45.
An old-fashioned three-point play by Jackson Painter on a baseline drive put Lebanon in front to stay 48-46 and back-to-back and-ones by Tibbs, plus two more from the line by Tibbs in a personal 8-0 run after Jamar Kynard started a 10-0 spurt with two from the stripe, finally put the Blue Devils in control 60-49.
“We got off to a good start and executed well, and then they changed defenses,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils improved to 16-3 for the season and 5-1 in District 9-AAA. “We got a little stagnant offensively.
“They’re a good team ... They’ve got some length. They’ve got multiple guys that can score. We were able to get the ball inside early on and score. When they changed to the 3-1, 1-2-2, we were getting good looks. We didn’t turn it over, but it slowed us down. We didn’t execute as well. They got some transition baskets.”
Tibbs finished strong for Lebanon after tossing in a pair of first-half threes, sinking 8 of 9 free throws during his 14-point fourth quarter to cap his 20-point night. Greene was a force in the post early on with eight of his 14 and a consistent rebounder all night. Kynard connected on 4 of 6 fourth-quarter foul shots to finish with 10 points. Reasonover added all eight of his tallies in the third quarter while Alex Fite came off the bench for six first-half points. Painter and Phillips each finished with three.
Jyquale Matthews drained a pair of 3s to lead Beech with 14 points while Powell put in 11 and Paige 10 as the Bucs fell to 13-8, 3-3.
“They attacked us hard on penetration,” McDowell said. “They can shoot it so that’s why you have to respect those guys on the perimeter. But we weren’t doing a good job of stopping the ball.
“Fourth quarter we made a change, went to some zone trap and got our guys moving a little bit,” McDowell said. “We also went into more of a 3-2 zone, and they settled at that point for 3s ... and they didn’t shoot anything other than 3s, whereas they had been gashing us on penetration. Our coaches did a good job of getting in my ear and getting us to change and we did a good job making free throws down the stretch.”
Lebanon will play host to Portland tonight to close out the first half of the district schedule before tipping off the second half Friday at Mt. Juliet.
Friendship falls n Kentucky
ELKTON, Ky. — Todd County (Ky.) took a first-quarter lead Saturday afternoon and never looked back in a 66-47 win over visiting Friendship Christian.
The Rebels led 17-11 following the first quarter, 32-22 at halftime and 46-36 through three periods.
Austin Ragar racked up two 3-pointers to lead Todd County with 19 points while Deonte Toliver scored 17.
Andrew Mathis totaled 20 points for the Commanders while Bryce Miller drained three triples for his nine. Mitch Pelham and Max Duckwiler each finished with four, La’Quarrius Talley three; Dillon Turner, Joseph Meadows and Casey Jones two apiece and Dan Burrus a free throw as Friendship fell to 9-14.
Friendship will return to Division II District 4-A action tonight at Goodpasture.
Wilson Central succumbs in ot against PortlandGLADEVILLE — Dairius Bell scored eight overtime points and Portland put in 8-of-10 free throws in the extra four minutes of a 67-64 win at Wilson Central last Friday night.
Adler Kerr’s 3-pointer pulled Central into a 55-55 tie at the end of regulation. The Wildcats took a 17-17 lead in the first quarter. The teams were tied 30-30 at halftime before Wilson Central took a 44-42 edge into the fourth.
Mitchell Eagle dropped in five 3-pointers to pace Portland with 26 points while Bell rang up 17.
Jordan Beard buried three triples to lead Central with 20 points while Kerr scored 16. Daniel Beard tossed in two second-quarter threes on his way to 12 while Caleb Lawrence threw in three treys on his way to 11. Conner Miller connected on an overtime three and Jared Lawrence, in his first basketball game of the season following surgery on his ankle from football season, two.
Wilson Central will play host to rival Mt. Juliet tonight.
Verge, Hughes-Malone balance out Watertown winWATERTOWN — Watertown’s outside-inside punch of Rayquan Verge and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone combined for 31 points in the Purple Tigers’ 74-53 win over Smith County last Friday.
Verge sank two three-pointers on his way to 16 points while Hughes-Malone was a force in the post with 15.
Watertown led 22-11 following the first quarter, 39-27 at halftime and 58-40 through three.
Elijah Williams and Brayden Cousino each added eight points for the Purple Tigers while Gavin Clayborne scored seven, Deramus Carey and Kier Priest three apiece and Ian Fryer and Drew Creswell two each.
Austin DuCrest led Smith County with 12 points while Dennis West tossed in 10.
Watertown will play host to York Institute tonight.
King Andrew powers Commanders to double-OT homecoming winAndrew Mathis was crowned Friendship Christian homecoming king, and then showed Ezell-Harding who was boss.
The senior forward capped a 36-point night with a tiebreaking free throw with 2.2 seconds left in the second overtime of a 69-68 victory at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Mathis tied the game 68-68 on an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:13 left. Ezell-Harding held the ball until taking a shot with just over five seconds left. Mathis rebounded the miss and was fouled. The Eagles missed a three-quarter-court heave as the Commanders climbed to 9-13 for the season and 2-7 in Division II District 4-A.
“Super proud of the guys,” Commander coach Ben Johnson said. “We’ve lost several close games, so to battle in this one all the way to double-overtime and avenge a seven-point loss to Ezell earlier in the year is a great feeling.
“The crowd was big for homecoming. The student section was loud and involved, just a fun night to be a Commander.”
Friendship led 15-10 following the first quarter, 28-25 at halftime and 40-39 going into the fourth.
Mathis’s only three-pointer of the night came in the final minute of regulation when Bryce Miller drove and kicked to him on the wing for a triple to put Friendship up 53-52. An old-fashioned three-point play at 14 seconds put Ezell-Harding back ahead 55-53. Mathis got to the lane for a tying layup with 7.6 seconds left, setting up overtime at 63-63 when the Eagles missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Kadarius Price, who scored all 16 Ezell points in the fourth quarter on his way to 25, got his only two of overtime from the line for a 63-63 deadlock with 19.6 ticks left. The game went to the second OT after Friendship missed a three on a Mathis drive and kick.
Miller drained a pair of threes as he, Max Duckwiler and Casey Jones each dropped in seven points while Dillon Turner scored six and Mitch Pelham, Kaelin Horton and Joseph Meadows two apiece.
D.J. Reed racked up three triples on his way to 12 points for the Eagles.
Friendship stepped out of district, and the state, Saturday with a trip to Todd County, Ky. The Commanders will visit Goodpasture tonight.
Pruitt, Bears finish off Station Camp in fourthGALLATIN — Mt. Juliet’s boys showed their wares to a Midstate audience tuning in on MyTV30 last Friday in a 60-53 win at Station Camp.
Will Pruitt popped in 10 of 13 free throws to lead Mt. Juliet with 20 points, saving his best for the fourth quarter when he was 7-of-8 at the line and had 13 points.
Charles Clark collected 10 points while Gage Wells sank three 3-pointers for his nine. Mo Ruttlen hit two triples on his way to eight while Riggs Abner scored seven and Isaac Thompson, Zach Blair and Osize Daniyan two each.
Mt. Juliet led 12-9 following the first quarter, 23-19 at halftime and 36-34 going into the fourth.
Kavon Blankenship totaled 26 points for Station Camp.
Mt. Juliet will wrap up the first half of the District 9-AAA schedule tonight at rival Wilson Central.
Saints succumb to CAMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian was no match for Clarksville Academy in a 64-28 loss Friday night.
Daniel Loos led the Cougars with 20 points. Clarksville Academy led 14-6 in the first quarter and 32-15 at halftime.
Carter Branim buried three 3-pointers and Shawn Link two each scored 11 for the Saints while Jordan Willis sank a three, Levi Irby two and Montrell Walker a free throw as Mt. Juliet Christian fell to 5-12.
MJCA hosted Goodpasture last night and will entertain Currey Ingram tonight.
