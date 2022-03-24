GLADEVILLE — Needing to zip the action along with impending storms, Lebanon pitchers Logan Sullivan and Elijah Shreeve and Wilson Central’s Wyatt Guethlein did their part in a 1-0 Blue Devil victory Tuesday afternoon.
The game was moved up three hours to beat the weather. The bats may not have gotten the notice, but the pitchers sure did, aided in part to a stiff breeze coming in from left field which may have made some fly balls tricky, but also knocked down some potential home runs which were caught for outs.
Sullivan held the Wildcats to three hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings. He escaped a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the fourth inning with two strikeouts and a looping popup to second baseman Jackson Lea.
Copeland Bradford, whose bomb in the third inning was killed by the wind and was a routine flyout, doubled in the sixth inning and scored the game’s only run when Jackson Lea’s grounder went for a two-base error.
With the lead, Lebanon coach Will Wakefield gave Sullivan one more inning and, after 99 pitches, turned the game over to Shreeve, who surrendered a hit but struck out one in picking up the save.
Guethlein allowed two hits and three walks while striking out seven in seven innings.
Zac Wilson singled twice and Carson Reed doubled for Wilson Central.
Purple Tigers spoil Saints’ return to Friel Field
MT. JULIET — Playing on Billie Friel Field for the first time since 2019, Mt. Juliet Christian’s return to his campus baseball field was spoiled by Watertown in a 10-3 Purple Tiger triumph Monday.
The field was destroyed in the 2020 tornado just before the season was canceled by the COVID pandemic. The Saints spent the ’21 season playing home games at Mt. Juliet Middle School.
Only the current MJCA seniors had played a high school game on Friel Field until Monday, though some played there on the middle school team.
Alec Whitlock drove in four Watertown runs on two homers and a single.
He also pitched three innings in relief of stater Kendal Bayse and earned the victory. Base, Whitlock and Zack Self combined to allow five hits and six walks while striking out seven.
Kaden Seay also homered as he and Whitlock hit back-to-back bombs to open the third inning. Seay had two RBI.
Lance Fripp doubled home Watertown’s first two runs in the second inning and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh.
Brady Watts had three hits from the No. 9 slot in the order.
Chase Smith, a junior who came to MJCA as a freshman, started on the mound in his first game on Friel Field and lasted 61/3 innings, surrendering 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits.
Noah Love got the final two outs in the seventh inning.
Noah Kleinmann drove in all three MJCA runs on a pair of doubles in the third and fifth frames. Gabe Hildabrand doubled to deep left-center field to begin the first as the Saints threatened but failed to score against Bayse.
Bears edge Hawks 3-2MT. JULIET — Playing a day earlier than scheduled due to rain in the forecast, Mt. Juliet edged out a 3-2 win over visiting Green Hill on Monday night in the city rivals’ inaugural District 9-4A game.
Amarion Workings scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth inning to reward Justin Lee with the win.
Lee pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four. Roman Petricca recorded two outs in the seventh and Keaton Reese the 21st and final out for the save.
Jackson Zocolla pitched the full six innings for Green Hill, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits.
Green Hill scored the game’s first run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the first inning.
Rayder Soto’s sacrifice fly brought the Bears into a 1-1 tie in the second.
Christian Taylor, who singled three times for all but one of the Hawks’ hits, put the visitors back in front when he scored without an RBI in the third.
Austin Hunley’s RBI single on a 3-2 pitch tied the game 2-2 in the fourth.
Hunley, who finished with two hits, Lee and Tannor Meyer doubled for Mt. Juliet.
Gannon drives in walk-off winner for Lebanon
Lebanon won its inaugural District 9-4A game Monday night when Connor Gannon drove in the walk-off run in the seventh inning to lift the Blue Devils to a 9-8 win over Cookeville at Brent Foster Field.
The game was a slugfest from the first inning starting when Chris Hall hit a two-run homer in Cookeville’s three-run inning. Hall later hit a two-run single in the Cavaliers’ four-run fourth inning.
The Blue Devils answered Cookeville’s four-spot with one of their own in the bottom half. Lebanon added two runs in the sixth for an 8-7 lead.
Luke Maniscalo homered in the top of the seventh to pull the Cavaliers even at 8-8.
Tyler Kingdon pitched two innings in relief for the win. Starter Bryce Fuller and reliever Easton Forsyth also climbed the hill for the Blue Devils.
Brody Hays had three of Lebanon’s nine hits.
Everett’s 4 RBIs lead Wildcats’ run-rule win over SiegelMURFREESBORO — Wilson Central’s bats came alive last Saturday in an 11-1 run-rule win over Siegel.
The Wildcats scored in four of their five at-bats, finishing with 13 hits.
McKane Everett drove in four runs on a homer, double and single. Isaac Schaffer had two RBIs on a home run and double from the top of the lineup. Dylan Guethlein had two doubles and freshman Caden Webber one. Guethlein and Everett each had three hits while Schafer, Zachary Wilson and Hunter Williams finished with two apiece.
Guethlein pitched the full five innings for the win, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six.
