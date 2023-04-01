Green Hill kept the pressure on host Lebanon by scoring in five of the seven innings of a 9-4 win Tuesday night at Brent Foster Field.
The Hawks started with three runs in the first inning against Lebanon starter Tyler Kingdon, who pitched the first two innings and took the loss.
Meanwhile, left-hander Micah Summar, who pitched the first complete-game no-hitter in Green Hill’s three-year history (the Hawks had a combined perfect game in 2021) when he threw a no-no against Cookeville on March 20, held Lebanon in check for the first six innings. The Blue Devils got him for three runs in the sixth as the left-hander allowed four hits and no walks while striking out six. Joey Greenstreet recorded the final two outs.
Green Hill had eight hits off Kingdon and reliever Cade Thorne. Wyatt Jones worked a hitless seventh.
Christian Taylor drove in two Green Hill runs as he and Jackson Hines had two hits each, including a double, as the Hawks improved to 8-2 for the season going into Thursday’s trip to Clarksville Academy, which handed GHHS one of its losses.
Connor Gannon and Jackson Lea doubled for the Blue Devils.
Wildcats edged Illinois team 2-1
GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central scored twice in the third inning Thursday and Ryan Buckner and Carson Reed made it stand in a 2-1 Wildcat win over Glenbard East (Ill.).
Will Summers and Luke Kinzer drove in Central’s runs.
Konnor Adelsberger went 3-for-3, including a double, for Central while Buckner tripled as the Wildcats collected seven hits.
Buckner pitched five innings for the win, allowing a fifth-inning earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12. Reed gave up a hit and a walk over the final two frames, fanning two, for the save.
Big fourth powers Purple Tigers past Community
UNIONVILLE — Watertown took the lead with five runs in the fourth inning and seized control with four in the fifth and three in the sixth of a 14-3 win at Community on Thursday.
The Purple Tigers built a 2-0 lead before Community scored all of its runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 3-2 edge.
K.J. Wood had an RBI single, Chase Wood a run-scoring double and Kaiden West a two-run single in the Watertown fifth.
Zack Self pitched the final four innings in relief for the win, allowing a hit while striking out eight. Starter Landon Phillips was pulled with no outs in the third after surrendering four hits and all three runs (two earned).
Young had three hits and West two as each drove in three runs. Cyrus Bennett doubled as he and Charlie Mitchell managed two hits apiece. Zeb Major doubled as the Tigers totaled 13 hits.
Gallatin has no answers for Friendship’s six-run eighth
GALLATIN — Friendship Christian scored six times in the top of the eighth inning Thursday night to put away Gallatin 11-5.
Adam Gordon scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch. Bases-loaded RBI singles by J.J. Pruneau and Austin Weatherford broke the game open as the Commanders climbed to 8-6 for the season.
Gordon pitched two perfect innings for the win. Starter Quin Long worked six, surrendering five runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
The teams matched single scores in the second inning and two-spots in the third and sixth. But Gallatin had no answer in the eighth.
Friendship finished with 10 hits. Long doubled twice and drove in two runs. Weatherford and Pruneau produced a pair of singles each. Mason Hallum had a double.
The Commanders will host Perry County at noon today for a double header at John McNeal Stadium.
Kinzer’s pitching, hitting lift Central past Green Hill
GLADEVILLE — Luke Kinzer drove in two runs and held visiting Green Hill to an unearned run in Wilson Central’s 4-1 win Wednesday night.
The junior right-hander allowed four hits and four walks in six innings while striking out seven. Michael Demonbreun tossed the seventh for the save.
At the plate, Kinzer went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Isaac Schafer singled twice while Caden Webber, who added a sacrifice fly doubled as the Wildcats collected eight hits.
Wilson Central took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and snapped a 1-1 tie with two in the third and added one in the fifth.
Corbin Craver pitched the first four innings and took the loss as he allowed six hits. Grant Layke and Joey Greenstreet followed him to the mound.
Gabe Gray doubled has he had two of the Hawks’ four hits.
Driver drives in Lebanon winner in seventh
COOKEVILLE — Evan Driver’s single on a fullcount pitch drove in the tiebreaking run in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday night to lift Lebanon past Cookeville 2-1.
Wyatt Jones, the third of four Lebanon pitchers, worked 1 1/3 innings for the win. Jackson Blevins worked the bottom of the seventh for the save.
Starter Elijah Shreeve pitched the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and a run while striking out five. He walked Ty Gantt with the bases full in the fifth inning as the Cavaliers tied the score 1-1. Jordan Jewell recorded the second out of the fifth before Jones got the Blue Devils out of the jam.
Ian Walsh singled too drive in Lebanon’s first run in the top of the fifth.
Andrew Corbeil pitched 6 1/3 innings for Cookeville and took the loss. He also had two hits for the Cavaliers.
Walsh, Braden Metzgar and Connor Gannon doubled for the Blue Devils.
Bears double up Wildcats 6-3
GLADEVILLE — Keaton Reese held host Wilson Central to an unearned run for six innings Tuesday night to lead Mt. Juliet to a 6-3 win.
The Golden Bears gradually built a 4-0 lead when the Wildcats scored their unearned tally in the sixth. Central scored twice in the seventh off reliever Aidan Niggl. Joshua Worden recorded the final out. Reese allowed all three WCHS hits while striking out nine. The ‘Cats drew eight walks but fanned 11 times.
Central starter Isaac Schafer surrendered two runs on six hits in four innings with five strikeouts. Carson Reed, Michael Demonbreun and Ryan Buckner each pitched an inning as the quartet surrendered 11 hits.
Cole Austin had a double among his three hits. Easton Krenzke cracked two doubles and Rayder Soto one as they and Calen Miller managed two hits each. One of Miller’s hits was a triple while John Pfefferle also doubled. Soto and Miller drove in two runs apiece.
Schafer doubled for Wilson Central.
Commanders complete sweep of Saints
Friendship Christian took an early lead over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday night and all but put the Saints away with five runs in the sixth inning of a 10-6 win at John McNeal Stadium.
The Commanders went up 3-0 in the first inning. The Saints got back in the game quickly with two in the second. The teams traded single runs in the middle innings before Friendship seemed to put the game out of reach with five in the sixth for a 10-3 cushion. Mt. Juliet Christian got three back in the top of the seventh.
Knox Hayslip’s double was the Commanders’ only extra-base hit out of their 13 total. He drove in three runs while Quin Long and Elijah Stockton had two RBI apiece. Long, J.J. Pruneau, Mason Hallum and Adam Gordon finished with two hits apiece.
Stockton pitched six innings for the win, striking out five. Ethan Myers recorded two outs in the seventh before Gordon got the 21st, and final, out for the save. Stockton surrendered all six Saints hits.
Jackson Scudder doubled and singled for the Saints.
Chase Smith pitched the first four innings and took the loss, striking out seven. Jamie Edgerton pitched the fifth and Noah Kleinmann the sixth.
The Commanders, who swept their opening District 4-II A two-game series, climbed to 7-6 for the season going into Thursday’s trip to Gallatin. Friendship is scheduled to host Perry County for a doubleheader at noon today at McNeal Stadium.
Watertown rallies to 9-8 win at Smith County
CARTHAGE — A day after Watertown lost 1-0 to Smith County, Tuesday’s District 6-2A rematch looked entirely as the Purple Tigers overtook the Owls with three runs in the top of the seventh inning of a 9-8 victory to split the series.
Watertown scored to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added a second score in the second. But Smith County countered with four in the first and three in the second to go up 7-2.
But the Tiger bats finally came alive late for a turnaround with four scores in the sixth and three in the second while Smith County could only counter with one in the sixth.
Watertown had twice as many hits, 14-7, as Smith County.
All of the Tigers’ knocks were singles. Kwame Seay had three of them. Leadoff batter K.J. Wood drove in two runs as he, C.J. Potter, Landon Phillips and Charlie Mitchell managed two apiece.
Smith County had a two-run triple from Maddux Bradley in the first inning and a three-run homer from Kaden Powell in the second.
But Watertown starter Mitchell survived the early barrage to last six innings and was awarded the win with the Tigers’ three-run seventh. Zack Self pitched the seventh for the save as the Purple Tigers climbed to 8-2.
