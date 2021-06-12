Summer basketball in fastbreak mode

The NBA is in the midst of its playoffs to determine its champion for the 2020-21 season.
High school basketball teams are beginning their preparations for the ’21-22 campaign.
Basketball junkies are finding their way to high and middle school gyms throughout the month of June for their summer fix.
They’re getting it at Lebanon High and other gyms around Wilson County well into the middle of next week.
Some 44 high school teams, including junior-varsity and freshman units (which bring the total number of teams to just less than 90), are playing at LHS, Wilson Central and Watertown used multiple courts at each school, and one at Watertown Middle, Thursday and Friday. Every Wilson County high school team is competing in the camp.
If you missed the boys, hurry to Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet High, Winfree Bryant and Walter J. Baird as some 70 girls’ teams (including middle schools) begin a three-day run tomorrow through Tuesday. Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill are the local high schools playing along with Walter J. Baird and Winfree Bryant middle schools.
It’s the first game competition for the 2021-22 season as teams have had just a handful of practices.
Though the teams playing here are within commuting range, many teams drive far enough for camps to require motel stays. Even with the commuters, the hundreds (possibly thousands) of players, coaches and families mean restaurant, convenience store and gas station business in Wilson County.
“It’s good for us and Central and Watertown to be able to play at our places and also generate some fundraising money,” said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell, whose program generates money from entry fees, admission and concession stand for use back to the Blue Devils. “We’re very fortunate in Wilson County to have these nice facilities. That takes some organization and some time to set it up.
“(Watertown) Coach (Matt) Bradshaw and I, this is our fourth year and it’s grown every year. This is the biggest turnout we’ve had.”
This comes on the heels of a silent summer of 2020 when COVID restrictions limited teams to practicing and scrimmaging among themselves.
“Early on, especially, with not having scrimmages with anybody other than yourself, teams weren’t as sharp,” McDowell said of last season. “Normally, when we get done with the summer, you have a good idea of who’s going to play and what you’re going to be doing in the fall and in the winter. But there will still a lot of questions in November.
“Kids realize in the summer, ‘This is my role. This is what I’m going to be in’. They didn’t get that so there may have been a false sense of what they thought. Other kids grew over the summer or got better over the summer. Very fortunate, and I talked to my guys about this, we didn’t get to do this last year. Don’t take it for granted.”
After this camp, McDowell will take the Blue Devils to camp at UT-Chattanooga for two days, followed by a trip to the BCAP Hoop Fest in Memphis next Friday and Saturday.
“Next week, we’ll be all over the state playing,” McDowell said.
Camps will continue until the dead period kicks in June 27. When the two-week hiatus ends July 11, many players will be focusing on football and other fall sports until the end of October, or later, when preseason practice tips off.
But for June, it’s hoops and hardwood where winning and losing’s not as important.
“We get to do summer ball again,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said after a 20-point loss to Franklin which will soon be forgotten. “We got a bunch of young guys we’re throwing into the fire and seeing what they can do. Today’s Day 1 for us and we’ll just try to keep getting better all summer.
“This is a great summer for us. We graduated eight guys. So we got a bunch of young guys who are kind of getting their first real experience in a varsity-kind of setting. We’re kind of throwing them into the fire and see how they do things. It’s so beneficial. We’re playing two to three games a day. We’re seeing who competes when they’re tired and who kind of buttons down a little bit. I love summer-league stuff. It’s the best thing we’ve got going.”
