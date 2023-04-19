The most recent great moment of success for Mt. Juliet boys’ basketball came in the 2020 sectional when the Golden Bears beat Summit to earn a trip to the state tournament.

That was on a Monday. By Friday, COVID-19 had shut down the sports world and the Golden Bears never got to play in the state.

