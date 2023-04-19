The most recent great moment of success for Mt. Juliet boys’ basketball came in the 2020 sectional when the Golden Bears beat Summit to earn a trip to the state tournament.
That was on a Monday. By Friday, COVID-19 had shut down the sports world and the Golden Bears never got to play in the state.
But a Summit assistant coach remembered that night at Mt. Juliet and will now be calling it his home as Trey Tate was named as Golden Bear head coach last Friday, his 26th birthday.
“The facilities, the community support that they had, it was just something that caught my eye and whenever I saw that the job was open, I said ‘I’ll throw my name in the hat and see what happens’,” Tate said yesterday morning. “When I interviewed with Mr. (Athletic Director Ryan) Hill, I walked in the school and said, ‘Man, this is where I want to be. This a nice place’. The vibes that I got was one of a school that supports athletics and is proud of their school. That’s what I’m about. It was a no-brainer for me.”
Tate is replacing Jonathan Drake, who stepped down at the end of this past season after three years to enter private business. Tate will teach personal finance at MJHS. Drake spent his time trying to rebuild the program following the 2010 opening of nearby Green Hill High. Drake’s Bears did face Tate’s Spartans this past season, falling 56-47 in Spring Hill last November during a 13-16 campaign.
“I know I have three returning starters and then two or three more who were role players last year who I’m looking to see them make a step up and really start moving into that starter role,” Tate said. “I was really impressed with (returning starters John Lloyd, Jon’Mikael Crudup and Ashton Kirkendoll) when I met with them last Friday. They seemed like very respectful kids and hard workers. I’m really looking forward to coaching with them.”
Tate said invoking his system for which a team isn’t suited is a recipe for failure. With the game constantly changing, coaches’ systems have to change also.
“If I had a dream team I’d love to press the whole game and score a lot of points,” Tate said. “The two biggest places to score points are in the paint and the 3-point line.
“We’re starting spring practice next week and I’m looking forward to seeing what these guys can do. I’ve only seen them in a limited amount.”
At Summit he served for five seasons under Jim Fey. He’s also coached on the Spartans’ football staff. He came to Middle Tennessee in 2018 after graduating from Auburn with a degree in business administration.
A 6-foot-6 shooter, he walked on with Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers as a sophomore after spending his freshman years as a manager. The Dothan, Ala., native was a three-year letterwinner in football and basketball at Rehobeth High School. He quarterbacked the football team to its first playoff appearance in 10 years while leading the basketball team in 3-point percentage as a junior.
“Growing up I was always a guard,” Tate said. “Between my freshman and sophomore year I grew from 6 foot to 6-6 so I had to learn how to play in the paint. But I still had the guard tendencies because that’s all I had ever done.”
Pearl is a coach who remains revered among many Tennessee Vol fans from his time in Knoxville. Tate said the importance of having energy is the most important lesson he learned from his college coach.
“A lot of times as a coach, you can manufacture energy for your team and your program,” Tate said, noting how Pearl would show up in random classrooms, talking to students, and buying biscuits for customers at Chick-fil-A. “From there you can really start to build.
“Be as energetic as you can possibly be and your program will follow.”
