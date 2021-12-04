Summit girls outscore Mt. Juliet 55-42

MT. JULIET — Four Summit players scored in double figures Thursday night as the visiting Lady Spartans defeated Mt. Juliet 55-42.
The Lady Spartans, coached by former Wilson Central coach John Wild (who began his career at Friendship Christian), led 8-6 at the first-quarter break, 21-16 at halftime and 38-28 through three as they improved to 5-2.
Jaidyn Ramzy sank a pair of 3-pointers as she, Quinn Johnston and Cydney Wright each scored 12 points while Claudette Runk racked up 11 for the Lady Spartans, who swished 23 of 30 free throws.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 18 points, hitting both Mt. Juliet 3-pointers. Unity Jordan scored six points; Dymond Howard, Evie Johnston and Jai’Niyah Pillows four apiece and Adelyn Kendall and Kaley Jones three each as MJ fell to 1-6.
Mt. Juliet hosted Hendersonville last night and will entertain Franklin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
