By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Cumberland sophomore Elina Sungatullina earned Mid-South Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, which was announced on Monday by the league office.
Sungatullina was able to help the Phoenix secure a point against NCAA Division I program Southern Indiana with a doubles and a singles win in the match.
She and Jessica Hernandez were able to top Abby Brown and Khandice Thomas 6-3 at No. 2 in the doubles format.
In singles action, she won at No. 3 besting Madison Windham in three sets taking set one 6-4, dropping set two 4-6, and winning in tiebreakers 10-8.
This is the first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honor of her career.
