Superspeedway president leaves to lead Fiesta Bowl

Erik Moses is moving from one Southern sporting obsession to another — and he’s moving out West to do so.
The president of Nashville Superspeedway since its 2020 revival, Moses was announced Tuesday as executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl Organization in Arizona.
Moses was hired by Dover Motorsports to revive the Gladeville track from a decade of dormancy shortly after the company announced plans to move one of its NASCAR Cup Series races from Delaware to Middle Tennessee for 2021.
After the first Cup race at NSS, and first in Middle Tennessee since 1984, was a sellout, Speedway Motorsports bought out Dover. Moses oversaw a second season of a NASCAR triple-header weekend in June.
Now, he’s returning to football where he helped establish the Military Bowl in Washington, D.C. He previously played a role in bringing Major League Baseball back to the nation’s capital. Before coming to Wilson County, he was president of the DC Defenders in the XFL spring football league.
While in Lebanon, he became a member of the Cumberland University Board of Trustees.
“Erik Moses is a consummate professional, who in a very short period of time became integrally engaged in numerous organizations and truly distinguished himself throughout Nashville and the entire Middle Tennessee community,” CU president Paul Stumb said in a release issued by the Fiesta Bowl. “Among his many contributions and accolades, he has served with distinction on the Board of Trustees at Cumberland University, where his keen insights have positively influenced our institution.”
NASCAR president Steve Phelps said in the same release, “Erik brought tremendous passion to motorsports in Nashville, helping to elevate NASCAR and bring our sport to race fans throughout Tennessee. The legacy of his leadership will benefit our sport in many ways for years to come.”
Neither Nashville Superspeedway nor Speedway Motorsports have issued a statement concerning the track’s presidency position.
