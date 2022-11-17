Superspeedway president leaves to lead Fiesta Bowl

As Nashville Superspeedway president, Erik Moses (right) presents the Ally 400 championship trophy and guitar to NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott last June.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat/File

Erik Moses is moving from one Southern sporting obsession to another — and he’s moving out West to do so.

The president of Nashville Superspeedway since its 2020 revival, Moses was announced Tuesday as executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl Organization in Arizona.

