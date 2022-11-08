Jaylen Abston is wanted by college football coaches for his arm and legs. But it may have been his heart which helped Lebanon survive and advance with a 41-34 double-overtime win over Riverdale last Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.

Abston, who developed a cramp during a slide late in the third quarter, broke a 34-34 tie on a 7-yard bootleg into the left corner of the end zone on third down, giving him 97 yards for the night on 12 carries.

