Jaylen Abston is wanted by college football coaches for his arm and legs. But it may have been his heart which helped Lebanon survive and advance with a 41-34 double-overtime win over Riverdale last Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Abston, who developed a cramp during a slide late in the third quarter, broke a 34-34 tie on a 7-yard bootleg into the left corner of the end zone on third down, giving him 97 yards for the night on 12 carries.
“He wanted the ball in his hands,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of his senior quarterback. “We talked about his feet being the difference in overtime. I think his feet were the difference all night, keeping us going in and out of plays.
“Proud of our team for the way we fought and persevered at the end.”
Riverdale quarterback Braden Graham, who led the Warriors back from a 28-7 deficit, missed his 22nd-through 25th passes after having completed 11 for 148 yards. His fourth-down toss on a right-side rollout from the 10-yard line was batted around by a mass of humanity before going incomplete as Lebanon advanced to a second-round date at defending champion Oakland at 7 p.m. this coming Friday with a 9-2 record. Riverdale returned to the other side of Murfreesboro with a final 6-5 mark.
The teams went into overtime tied at 28-28. Riverdale had the ball first at the 10.
Graham rolled right and hit a leaping tight end Ryan Edmiston for a go-ahead touchdown. But the snap on the extra point was botched and a desperation pass by the holder went incomplete.
Lebanon then had the ball with a set of downs from the 10 with a chance to win. Anthony Crowell, back in the lineup after missing two games in concussion protocol, scored on a 10-yard double-handoff, lunging over the goal line, on first down. But the Blue Devils were flagged 15 yards for excessive celebration, forcing Juan Jimenez’s extra-point kick to cover 35 yards which was wide to the left, forcing a second OT.
The Warriors began their comeback late in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run by workhorse running back D.J. Taylor, who finished with 177 yards on 28 carries.
“They hit us on counter lead twice and then they hit us on inside zone once or twice and then they hit us on a long pass,” Gentry said. “Just so many weapons and you get out of place with the speed and then there it is. Sometimes you just got to hang on.”
Abston went down with a cramp at the end of a slide on a 5-yard run. Though he missed only the remainder of that series, it stalled Lebanon’s offense.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devil defense was having issues with Graham and Taylor. After a Lebanon attempt on fourth down came up short at the Riverdale 38, Graham found Jaylen Thompson down the right sideline for a 62-yard score on the final play of the third quarter as the visitors closed the gap to 28-21.
Three successive false-start penalties stopped the Blue Devils’ next series before it began as the teams began a series of punts. A Riverdale punt was downed on the Lebanon 1 and Abston had to punt out of his end zone to the LHS 35.
But the Warriors lost their second fumble of the night on second down, giving Lebanon a reprieve.
It turned out to be only a temporary break as Lebanon had to punt the ball right back. Taylor’s 1-yard run with 41 seconds left pulled Riverdale into a 28-28 tie.
Following the kickoff, Abston took a knee and the teams went to overtime.
It appeared overtime was the last thing that would be needed as the Blue Devils dominated the first half. Following a Riverdale three-and-out to open the game, Lebanon zipped 80 yards in seven plays. Two of them were a 33-yard run by Abston and the other a 43-yard bomb by Abston to Nolan Sandefur which deposited the ball on the Warrior 1 from where Sean Heath scored on the next play for a 7-0 LHS lead just over five minutes in.
It took less than a minute to double the lead as Key Crowell struck in Key Crowell fashion as he stripped the ball from Taylor and raced 30 yards to the end zone.
“He made a wonderful play,” Gentry said. “We work on that stuff when somebody has somebody held up. We had run a corner blitz. He came right into it, took the ball away from them.
“Coach (defensive coordinator Shaun) Frey made a good call to put him in a good position. But after they had him stood up, it was Key Crowell being Key Crowell.”
Abston found Anthony Crowell (Key’s big brother) for a 32-yard gain which set up the quarterback’s 6-yard scoring run for a 21-0 lead nine minutes before halftime.
Taylor then found running room for gains of 36 and 43 yards before Graham rolled right and into the end zone from 4 yards out 2:34 before halftime to put Riverdale on the board 21-7.
Lebanon took the second-half kickoff and took the first 5:15 off the clock until Abston rolled right and found Key Crowell in the corner of the end zone with a 14-yard pass for a 28-7 lead.
As it turned out, that was only enough to ensure overtime.
“I told them at halftime it’s 0-0,” Gentry said. “They don’t have any quit. They’re not going to lay down. They have a great football team, a great squad. Had to fight tooth-and-nail at the end. I don’t know where to start or what to say except we made the plays in the end when it counted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.