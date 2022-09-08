Swiger scores two goals in CU women’s 4-1 win over No. 19 Truett McConnell

Brenna Swiger scored two goals for Cumberland against Truett-McConnell.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

MURFREESBORO — No. 16 Cumberland scored two early goals to take down No. 19 Truett McConnell 3-1 at Siegel Soccer Complex on Monday afternoon.

The Phoenix got on the board in the ninth minute off a set piece. Marie Bathe placed a perfectly placed cross pass to the box that Grace Morris headed in for her first goal of the season.

