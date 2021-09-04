NASHVILLE — Steven Swoner threw three touchdown passes and his alter ego at quarterback, Griffin Throneberry, ran for two more Friday night to lift Mt. Juliet to a Region 5-5A opening 42-6 win at Hunters Lane.
Swoner threw touchdown passes of 44 yards to Walter Bowers on a screen 1:09 in for an early lead, 25 yards to Osize Daniyan in the second quarter and 7 to Daniyan in the third.
Throneberry ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 34-yarder late in the first half.
Garrison Lewis’ 48-yard scamper finished the scoring late in the third quarter as Mt. Juliet moved to 3-0.
Ethan Crisp had two first-half interceptions - one to end the first Hunters Lane drive and the other with 1:17 left in the second quarter with Mt. Juliet up 28-6.
Hunters Lane scored on a 15-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. But the extra point was blocked by Tanner Cocke, leaving the Golden Bears with a 21-6 lead.
This was the first of three straight region road games for Mt. Juliet. The Golden Bears’ next stop is another place they haven’t visited since the 1990s, Warren County, at 7 p.m. next Friday in McMinnville.
Mt. Juliet 42, Hunters Lane 6
Mt. Juliet | 14 | 14 | 14 | 0—42
Hunters Lane | 0 | 6 | 0 | 0—6
First quarter
Mt. Juliet—Walter Bowers 44 pass from Stephen Swoner (Cade Jewell kick), 10:51.
Mt. Juliet—Griffin Throneberry 20 run (Jewell kick), 3:58.
Second quarter
Mt. Juliet—Osize Daniyan 25 pass from Swoner (Jewell kick), 7:25.
Hunters Lane—15 run (kick blocked), 2:42.
Mt. Juliet—Throneberry 34 run (Jewell kick).
Third quarter
Mt. Juliet—Daniyan 7 pass from Swoner (Jewell kick), 5:55.
Mt. Juliet—Garrison Lewis 48 run (Jewell kick), 3:22.
