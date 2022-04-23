Taylor, Bush, Nelson advance to NECC Madden Nationals

Cumberland’s Austin Bush, Nathan Nelson and Jaylen Taylor have earned automatic bids to the National Esports Collegiate Conference Madden Nationals.
Bush will be going into the NECC PlayStation Madden Nationals as the No. 1 seed and will be facing the No. 8 seed. He has accumulated an 11-7 record over the course of the year.
Taylor will be entering the NECC PlayStation Nationals as the No. 2 seed and will be facing the No. 7 seed from Bethel University. He has accumulated a 7-3 record over the course of just the spring semester.
Nelson will enter the NECC Xbox Nationals as the No. 1 seed and will be facing the winner of the No.8 and No. 9 seed. Over the course of the year, he has accumulated a 10-3 record.
The NECC Madden Nationals begin May 28 with competitors playing from their own home arenas.
