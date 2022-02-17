Cumberland’s Jaylen Taylor has been named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Madden Player of the Week for his performance in Cumberland’s 2-0 victory against Clarke University last Thursday.
Taylor started out explosive in game one as he was able to take a quick 14-0 lead due to a quick score on the opening drive and an interception returned for a touchdown. Taylor’s defensive skills allowed him to cause two more turnovers with both leading to scores to help him go into halftime with a score of 48-0. He continued to dominate as the second half started as he was able to find the end zone three more times to secure game one with a score of 67-7.
Taylor used the momentum from game one into game two, as he quickly forced a turnover by Clarke to take a quick 7-0 lead. In a more defensive battle in game two, Taylor was able to find an opening in Clarke’s defense to secure another touchdown to go up, 14-0. Clarke was able to rally back and find the end zone, putting the score at 14-7 going into halftime. To start the second half, Taylor forced another turnover by Clarke, resulting in another touchdown. Taylor was able to finish game two victorious with a 33-20 score to win the series, 2-0.
