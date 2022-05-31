Taylor secures Cumberland Esports first NECC Madden national championship

Jaylen Taylor helped Cumberland Esports secure its first national championship in the Phoenix’s inaugural season.
Going into Saturday, Cumberland’s three Madden players — Jaylen Taylor, Austin Bush and Nathan Nelson — earned qualifying bids for the NECC Madden Nationals.
Taylor entered the NECC PlayStation Nationals as the No. 2 seed and faced the No. 7 seed from Bethel University (TN). After a quick 2-0 victory over Bethel, winning 50-21 in game one and 50-26 in game two, Taylor went up against the No. 4 seed and continued to dominate as he was able to take another 2-0 victory advancing him to the finals, where he faced his teammate Bush. Taylor would take control of the Finals game and advance to the Grand Finals. Taylor then fiound himself facing Bush once against as he fought his way out of the losers bracket to play Taylor in the Grand Finals. Taylor took game one of the grand finals 30-19. Taylor continued to dominate in games two and three, to crown him the NECC National Champion!
Over the course of the season, Taylor earned two Madden ECAC Player of the Week awards and finished as runner-up in the ECAC Championship, and is now a NECC national champion.
“The moment Jaylen joined the team, he told me that his goal was to win this team a championship,” coach Spencer Claypool said. “He showed up and did just that, I am super proud of his accomplishments and looking forward to winning many more.”
Bush entered the NECC PlayStation Madden Nationals as the No. 1 seed and faced the No. 8 seed. After a quick 2-0 victory over the No. 8 seed, Bush went on to face the No. 5 seed and quickly took a 2-0 victory with scores of 24-8 and 28-6! Bush would then meet Taylor in the finals where he was knocked out and moved onto the losers bracket. Bush fought his way back and once again faced Taylor in the Grand Finals. Bush dropped all three games, making him the NECC PlayStation national runner-up.
Over the course of the season, Bush accumulated one ECAC Player of the Week and a NECC national runner-up.
Nelson entered the NECC Xbox Nationals as the No. 1 seed and faced the No. 8 seed. Quickly after a 2-0 victory, Nelson went on to face the No. 4 seed from Northwood University. After a back-and-fourth battle, Northwood was able to take the victory knocking Nelson to the losers bracket. Nelson would then fight his way through the losers bracket by defeating Coe College 24-21 in game one and 30-14 in game two. Nelson would then make it to the Grand Finals where he would face Northwood once again. After another tough matchup, Nelson fell to Northwood, making him the NECC national runner-up.
Over the course of the season, Nelson earned an ECAC Player of the Week and finished as the runner-up in the ECAC Championship and an NECC national runner-up.
“Jaylen, Austin and Nathan are such an amazing three to watch grow and become better players every day, they showed that they are always up for the challenge no matter who the opponent is, blessed to be coaching them,” Claypool said.
