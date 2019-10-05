KNOXVILLE — Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor had a breakout game a year ago at Georgia.
Considering the way he has started this season, he wouldn't mind similar results in Saturday night's game against the Bulldogs.
Taylor had three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in last season's 38-12 loss in Athens, though he improved on that showing more than a month later when he racked up four sacks in a 24-7 win over Kentucky and was named Southeastern Conference defensive player of the week.
He finished last year with eight sacks, the most for any SEC player who returned this season. That hasn't led to a hot start this season, though, with his lone sack so far coming during a double-overtime loss to BYU in the second game.
With the Volunteers (1-3, 0-1) set for a 6 p.m. CDT kickoff against the No. 3 Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) at Neyland Stadium - ESPN will televise the game - Taylor enters with 16 total tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defended this season.
Getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a problem for all of the Vols, who rank 12th in the SEC with eight sacks, tied with Texas A&M. Only Vanderbilt has fewer, with five.
"To play winning football and to be a really good football player, you have to do the details," Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday. "You have to create the right habits every week, and sometimes when things don't go your way in pass rush, sometimes it can be because the ball gets out, maybe some teams are seven-man protecting, maybe they're chipping. Darrell, along with everybody up front, we have to improve our pass rush - and again, I go back to the details of being a master of your position, understanding what the other team is trying to do to you, having some pre-snap clues. Staying the course a little bit.
"He's a guy that has really good talent, he has really improved as a player, but he needs - like everyone else in our program - needs to raise his level of play like we all do."
Taylor said he hasn't played as hard as he should have this season, something he pledged "is going to change over the next few weeks."
"Just get better running to the ball, chasing backside plays, just having a lot of effort plays on tape and getting better with my pass rush skills," Taylor said. "Just honing in on that in practice, and making sure I get that done during the week to execute it in the game on Saturday."
Tennessee has shown glimpses of solid defense by sometimes bending but not breaking, but the Bulldogs will provide a tough test. Georgia's scoring average of 42.8 points per game ranks third in the SEC, and its 253.5 rushing yards per contest lead the league.
That ground success has led to an efficient passing attack (255.8 yards per game), so Tennessee's challenge will be to figure out a way to slow the Bulldogs. Taking away the running game would allow Taylor and other Vols to pressure Georgia junior Jake Fromm, one of the nation's best quarterbacks.
"Their offense is pretty good and I tip my hat to them, but I think our defense is really good, too," Taylor said. "So as long as we stay on top of our game and play our best game on Saturday and not make any mistakes and cause turnovers, I definitely think we'll have a possibility to win the game."
Contact Gene Henley at ghenley@timesfreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @genehenley3 or at Facebook.com/VolsUpdate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.