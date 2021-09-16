The rubber meets the road for all seven Wilson County high school football teams this week as all will be in region action, including the two private schools, Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian, as league play finally kicks off for them.
And after last year’s realignment of regions by TSSAA, there will be three Wilson County-vs.-Metro Nashville matchups tomorrow night. Also, Mt. Juliet will wrap up its swing through eastern middle Tennessee as the Golden Bears visit White County after traveling to Warren County last week.
Also on the docket are two homecoming contests as Lebanon and Wilson Central celebrate that rite of fall as the first half of the regular season concludes.
What’s in a name? Green Hill has a road game in Green Hills.
Coffee County at Lebanon
The Red Raiders have lost three straight since a season-opening win over Franklin County. They are coming off a 38-17 loss to Page and are 0-1 in Region 3-6A action via 28-26 setback at Shelbyville.
“Got a senior quarterback (Connor Shemwell) that’s played for three years,” Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said. “Big kid (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), strong arm. Can move his feet to make plays also. He’s kind of the focal point because he makes everything go.”
Shemwell has tall targets at tight end and split end and smaller ones in the slot to throw to and a running back “who runs it downhill hard” to hand the ball off.
“They’ve got different skill sets and body types at all four positions,” Gentry said. “It makes a good mix for an offense.”
Coffee County’s defense runs everything from a 3-3 to a 4-2 to a 3-7.
“Run a little bit of everything,” Gentry said. “And they’re blitzing like crazy.”
Lebanon comes in 3-1 and 1-0 in region play. With four of the five league teams advancing to the playoffs, the Blue Devils can probably all but lock up a postseason berth with a win this week. Of course, more wins improve their seeding.
Running back Devin Greene rolled his ankle during last week’s win at Siegel and was deemed “day-by-day” by Gentry earlier this week. Brandon Martin moved to the top of the chart and ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns in relief. Sophomore Sean Heath also saw about 15 snaps in the game after Greene went out.
“We’re banged up after last week,” Gentry said. “Several bumps and bruises and pulls we’re treating day by day.”
Gentry was asked about keys to success this week.
“Don’t turn over the football, keep getting turnovers,” he said. “We need to tackle better and be more assignment sound on defense.
“Offense, just continue to execute and win the kicking game.”
Hunters Lane at Wilson Central
The Wildcats have built a 3-1 record through grit, determination and making the key kick. They knocked off previously-undefeated Springfield 7-6 last week on the strength of an extra point, a blocked field goal and a tough defense.
“Our guys fought really hard last week,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said. “They played whistle to whistle and when you do that, good things happen.
“We’re reaping the benefits of that.”
But too many turnovers can undo so much of what a team does right, as was proven in Week 3 when six fumbles, including three lost, led to their lone loss to Green Hill. It was also their only Region 5-5A game, putting them in an 0-1 league hole already going into this region game against a Hunters Lane team also 0-1 in the region and 1-3 overall.
“This game is the most important game we’ve played all year,” Dedman said. “We’ve backed ourselves into the corner and we’ve got to fight our way out.
“We’ve got to come out ready to play.”
Hunters Lane has a win over Sycamore and a 42-6 region loss to Mt. Juliet. The Warriors are coming off a 55-0 setback to Division II power Davidson Academy.
“Hunters Lane’s an athletic group,” Dedman said. “Their quarterback (Elijah Bailey) does a good job of running it. He throws it a little bit. He’s a better runner than thrower. The offense runs through him.
“They’ve got receivers who can go get it. They got speed.”
Hunters Lane runs multiple defenses.
“They use their speed on defense,” Dedman said. “They shoot the gaps.
“We’re going to have to make sure we take care of our blocking up front and make sure we secure the gaps.”
Watertown at Whites Creek
This matchup seemed unfathomable even a year ago. Watertown has historically been a small school while Whites Creek had long played in the TSSAA’s large school classifications.
But WHS has grown in recent years and apparently Whites Creek’s enrollment has declined, putting both in 2A football where the TSSAA could pair them in a region, one of several leagues with a mix of Metro and rural schools.
And a look at the early Region 4-2A standings show this inaugural meeting between the Purple Tigers and Cobras to be huge as both are 1-0 in league play and 2-2 overall as they seek to keep pace with Trousdale County.
“They’re very athletic,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Cobras. “Offensively, they’ll run the spread. They got some playmakers.
“They’re spreading the field. They’re trying to get the ball to their playmakers.”
“Defensively, they play more of an even front… Again, got some athletes on that side of the the ball.
“They’re a decent size football team, not overwhelming.”
Watertown has won two straight after an 0-2 start.
“We got to be able to block and tackle, protect the football, cut out silly mistakes,” Webster said. “We got to be a disciplined football team.”
King’s Academy at Friendship Christian
Because TSSAA further divided Division II-A from two to three regions, league play is just now kicking off as the Lions and Commanders play the first of four games to determine their playoff representatives.
While this is the region opener, King’s overall record is unclear. The TSSAA website says the Lions are 3-1 win a pair of COVID wins. But according to the MaxPreps website, TKA replaced one of the COVID-cancellations with Heritage (a non-TSSAA member from Ringgold, GA.) and lost 34-14. They also lost to Christian Academy of Knoxville 33-6 in Week 1 and are coming off a 22-20 win over Knoxville Grace Christian last week. There’s also confusion over a game with Meigs County, where TSSAA reports a 1-0 COVID win while MaxPreps reports a 6-0 triumph. CoachT reports the 1-0 COVID win over Meigs and the loss to Heritage, making the Lions 2-2.
What’s more clear to Commander coach John McNeal is what he’s seen on video.
“They’re very athletic. They’re big. They’ve got a good football team,” said McNeal, noting they’ve changed their emphasis from passing to running this season. “They probably run the ball a little more. It used to be pass to run. Now, it’s run to pass.”
King’s runs a 3-5 defense.
“They’re going to put a lot of people in the box,” McNeal said. “They’re going to stop the run if they can.”
They’ll need to also stop the pass as former teammate Garrett Weekly is expected to be back in Friendship’s lineup after coming out late in the first half of the Commanders’ conquest of Franklin Grace Christian last week. He and J.J. Pruneau threw four touchdown passes to Brock Montgomery, who’s become a deep-play threat. He had five catches for 165 yards in the 37-14 road victory as Friendship climbed to 2-2.
“We’ve definitely made some improvement,” McNeal said of the win which followed a 35-10 loss at undefeated Donelson Christian. “We focused on the special teams last week, which we needed to, and that’s improved. That’s our fault, not the kids’ fault. You’ve got to find time for it. Defensively, last year we went down there (to Grace) and that was the one of our worst defensive games of the year (a 55-46 win). Last week, we played probably the best defensive game of the year.
“Defense and special teams play was excellent. Offense played well enough. There are still things we got to get better at.”
Mt. Juliet at White County
The Golden Bears’ schedule looks sort of like Lebanon’s did decades ago with trips to Warren County and White County. Football in Sparta appears to be on the uptick again after years of struggle as the Warriors are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in Region 5-5A with only a loss to another resurgent team, Station Camp, due in large part to a special teams snafu.
“Watching film, and it’s a privilege to have film on a team again, it’s the best team we’ve seen this year,” said Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry, whose 4-0 Golden Bears are ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press 5A poll. “And the most complete because it’s a sound schematic defense that files around the football and one of the top running backs in the state, not just in 5A, but period.
“I don’t know many of (their names), but I know this one — Malachi Dowell.”
Dowell ran for 345 yards in White County’s 41-13 whipping of next-county-county rival Cookeville.
“The smartest thing they do in their scheme is put (Dowell) everywhere — quarterback, running back, wide receiver, slot — and find creative ways to get him the football or make him the focal point where someone else is making you pay.”
White County runs an even-front defense.
“They’re going to commit to stopping the run,” Perry said. “They are a pressure defense. Depending on the situation, they’ll pressure about 30% of the time. A lot of that is done with the linebackers.
“They’ll do a good job of mixing their coverages (in the secondary).”
Mt. Juliet’s health continues to trend upward.
“Last week, we were coming off the field with the trainer (James Tapia) ad he’s saying, ‘County your blessings, nothing new’,” Perry said.
Green Hill at Hillsboro
The Hawks will board a bus and leave the Green Hill (no ’s’) and bus to the Nashville community commonly known as Green Hills (with the ’s’) to take on a team which was one of Metro’s better programs for years. After a couple of seasons of playing home games elsewhere while the campus was being renovated the Burros are back on their on-campus field, located across from The Mall at Green Hills, where the team is undergoing a rebuilding of its own under new coach Anthony Brown.
Hillsboro is seeking its first win of the season, which includes a Region 5-5A loss to undefeated Station Camp. The Burros are coming off a 25-6 loss to East Nashville.
“Gotten better every single week they’ve played,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Burros. “Really athletic. A lot of kids who can score a touchdown at any time.
“They’re spread (offense). They run the ball 51-49. They throw it once every 2-3 plays. They got a really good running back and 3-4 good receivers.
“Offensive line, they’re big and they can move around.”
Hillsboro runs a mixture of odd- and even-defensive fronts with man-to-man and cover-zero.
“I’m guessing they’ll load the box on us from how much we’ve run it and force us to throw it,” said Crouch, whose running back, Brax Lamberth, already has 590 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries through four games.
If Hillsboro is getting better each week without a win to show for it, the Hawks have three wins, including one in the region, on their ledger following their 29-21 season-opening setback to Siegel.
“There’re a couple of things I’d love to have back from Week 1,” Crouch said. “We’re doing the right things right now.
“We’ve by no means arrived. We’ve got togo one game at a time in the region games to make the playoffs.”
On the injury front, senior linebacker Zach Henley had hand surgery and is out for the year, Crouch said.
Mt. Juliet Christian at Franklin Grace Christian
The over-under on this game may be too high to count.
Grace, coming off its first loss of the season last week, has long been noted for its passing attack and has games with 45 and 35 points. Mt. Juliet Christian, behind quarterback Noah Kleinman and receivers such as JaMarion Thomas, has games where the Saints scored 52 and 41 points in victories and 27 in last week’s loss to Middle Tennessee Christian.
Both were stopped by Friendship, which shut out the Saints 440 in Week 2 and beat Grace 37-14 last week.
This is the Middle Region opener for both teams.
