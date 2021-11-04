When he was coaching the Mt. Juliet Golden Bears, Roger Perry often said during playoff time the goal was to get back to the practice field the following Monday.
This is the time of year when the future goes no further than the 7 o’clock kickoff Friday night. Whether a team has one win or 10, if it has enough to play this week, it doesn’t matter what the records are.
Even Mt. Juliet’s season-ending four-game losing streak can be erased and put in the past if the Bears can survive and advance.
“We didn’t get to the end zone after the Green Hill game when one of the players said we’re 0-0,” current Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “He went on to say if we had won this game, we’d be 0-0.
“You have to do that if you’re 10-0 or you’re 5-5.”
Stewarts Creek at Lebanon
The Blue Devils have been to the playoffs a number of times. But this time the playoffs are coming to Lebanon for the first time since 2004 and the first since Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium opened in 2012.
“There’s a buzz going around the town and going around the school,” fifth-year Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, whose Blue Devils are a region/district champion for the first time since 1990 and 9-1 for the first time since Mark Medley’s final season as coach in ’93. “Hopefully, everybody will come out and support our kids and wear blue. Be loud and proud and let them know they’ve got their back.”
That support might be needed against a 5-3 Stewarts Creek team led by senior running back Gabe Walker.
“(Walker’s) very good, maybe the best back we’ve faced all year,” Gentry said. “Most of their stuff goes through him.
“Their quarterback’s been banged up a little bit. If he doesn’t play, 100% of their offense goes through Walker. If he does play, 90% goes through Walker.”
The Red Hawks run a 3-4 defense.
“Give you some pressure,” Gentry said. “Got two really good safeties who go downhill and tackle really well.”
The teams have two common opponents, one of which is Wilson Central. The Red Hawks outlasted the Wildcats 35-28 in double overtime two weeks ago. The Blue Devils’ 17-13 loss to the Wildcats in Week 2 is the only thing separating them from their first undefeated season since 1961. LHS also beat Siegel 28-21 while Stewarts Creek stopped the Stars 27-13.
“If you want to compare scores, it’s not good for the home team,” Gentry said. “Hopefully, we’re a different team now. Hope we’ll be a little better.
Gentry said receiver Isaiah Douglas will return to action this week after missing many weeks with an injury.
Next week: Coffee County or Riverdale will come to Lebanon or host Stewarts Creek. The Blue Devils would be at home through the quarterfinals (third round) before going east for the semifinals.
Wilson Central at Page
Though this is the official start of the playoffs, the Wildcats have already dodged one one-and-done situation when they ousted Hillsboro 24-16 last week, sending them to the round of 32 with a 6-4 record.
“Our guys came out and played hard and scored early,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of last week. “Our guys played really hard the entire football game.”
Page is 9-1, including a COVID win. The Patriots’ only loss is 49-38 at Independence two weeks ago.
“It will revolve around the quarterback (Jake McNamara),” Dedman said of the Patriots. “He can throw it all around the field. He can make all the throws he needs to. He can throw it all. He distributes the ball to a lot of different guys, including the running backs.
“He’s got really good feet. He can tuck it and run it.”
The Patriots run a 3-4 defense.
“They run to the ball really well,” Dedman said. “Their linebackers…seem to be good tackles. (The secondary) cover the spread personnel really well.”
If the Wildcats win, they would visit the Nolensville-Station Camp winner next week.
But to get to that point, “No. 1, we got to control the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Dedman said. “We’ve got to make drives and eat clock.
“We got to make (McNamara) uneasy in the pocket and get a little bit of pressure on him, and create turnovers.”
As a No. 4 seed in the lower part of its sub-bracket, the Wildcats won’t have a home playoff game unless they get to the semifinals, when they would be on the upper line of the bottom bracket against the survivor from Regions 7-8.
Bledsoe County at Watertown
This is the rematch of a second-round game from two years ago when the Warriors lost at Robinson Stadium 35-21. Bledsoe County is 5-3 while Watertown is 7-3.
“They got good size up front offensively,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Warriors. “They got two good running backs.
“Got a freshman quarterback (Johnathan Thomas). The quarterback (senior Harmon Keith) got hurt early in the year… They could run with him, throw it. It’s limited what they can do. They’re going to go wildcat.”
The Warriors run a wing-T offense, but they’re not limited to just running the ball.
“They throw it quite a bit,” Webster said. “They want the ball in their (running back’s) hands if at all possible.”
Bledsoe County runs a mix of odd and even defensive fronts.
Watertown would be home against either Westmoreland or Marion County next week before either hosting Region 4 rivals Trousdale County or East Robertson or going to Tyner or top-ranked Meigs County in the quarterfinals. The Purple Tigers would go east for the semifinals.
But first, there’s the matter to taking care of the Warriors, which starts with taking care of the Tigers.
“We’re going to have to take care of ourselves,” Webster said. ”Play good sound defense and execute on offense — just play football.
“You want to get back to next week.”
Tipton-Rosemark at Friendship Christian
The Rebels will come to Pirtle Field from Millington to face Friendship for the right to travel to top-ranked Donelson Christian in the second round.
“This is our first encounter with them other than I’ve seen them while scouting somebody else,” longtime Commander coach John McNeal said of the Rebels, who are led by senior quarterback Payne Fullen.
“Big, strong, thrown for over 1,000 yards,” McNeal said of Fullen. “Hard strong runner.”
Tipton-Rosemark runs a 4-2 defense.
“They get a bunch of people in the box,” McNeal said. “They pretty much get pressure on you, not give you time.”
McNeal said the Commanders have to clean up their act from last week’s 28-7 loss at Middle Tennessee Christian.
“We’re going to have to cut out the turnovers and the penalties,” McNeal said. “We just shot ourselves last week, didn’t give ourselves a chance.”
Mt. Juliet at Columbia
Both teams come in with 6-4 records, and the similarities don’t stop there.
“Both teams’ four losses are to qualify football programs, and close,” Perry said, noting the Lions lost to Page 42-35 in what turned out to be the Region 6 championship game a month ago on a fourth-quarter touchdown. “Their biggest loss is a two-touchdown loss at Green Hill where they were tied at half. They’ve been in every game.”
Mt. Juliet has been in most of its games as well, with only the 35-0 loss at Lebanon decided well before the final buzzer.
“The only thing you can carry over (into the playoffs) is your experience,” Perry said. “In my nine years here, I don’t remember playing in more four-quarter football games than we did this season, and that’s what playoff games are going to be.
But there are differences in the teams.
“Unlike the uptempo pace we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks, Columbia’s wing-T is a deliberate pace,” Perry said. “They’ll be snapping late in the play clock. You have to value your offensive possessions.
“It does make them a good fourth-quarter team because we only charted two players going both sides of the football. That makes them really rested. This game should be over by 8:30.
Columbia’s wing-T would look familiar to anyone who watched Herschel Moore’s wing-T at Cumberland in the 1990s-early 2000s and even earlier at Beech in the ’80 and Stratford and Glencliff in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Moore’s youngest son, John, took over the Lions during fall practice.
“This is Herschel’s stuff — 100%,” said Perry, whose own family of coaches are ingrained in the wing-T as well.
But unlike Moore’s Cumberland teams which rarely passed, John Moore’s Lions will chuck it on occasion, in no small part because defenses still have to honor the run first.
“They have really good skill people and a great tight end (Jason Hoath Jr., son of the previous head coach),” Perry said. “You have to stop the run against them.
“They are very good at formationing people to gain an advantage.”
Columbia runs a 4-3 defense with a lot of cover-3, Perry said.
Like the Titans having to adjust to playing without Derrick Henry, the Bears are preparing for life with quarterback/receiver Griffin Throneberry on the sideline. Throneberry said a broken collarbone sustained during the first half last week sidelined him. Perry said the official diagnosis hadn’t come in, but confirmed the junior won’t be available for the game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“He’s a dynamic playmaker,” Perry said of Throneberry. “It takes away our ability to score more quickly.
“The good thing is it happened on a Friday. The worst thing is when it happens at practice. It gives us time to work on some sets, formations and plays to offset his loss somewhat.”
Mt. Juliet could get a quick rematch with Green Hill if both city rivals win this week. Round 2 would be held on the Hill. The winner would also host the quarterfinals (unless it’s Station Camp vs. Mt. Juliet, which would be held in Sumner County). The team which emerges from this bracket would also host the semifinals.
Franklin County at Green Hill
The Hawks bring a 9-1 record and the Region 5-5A championship into their first-ever playoff game. The Rebels are 5-5 but talented.
“Four or five really good young running backs,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the Rebels from Winchester. “Good athlete plays quarterback. Got four guys who can take it to the house at any time, Pretty explosive.”
Franklin County runs a plethora of offenses, including the wing-T, power-I, spread, wildcat and old-school wing.
“They do a lot of things which makes it difficult to prepare for,” Crouch said.
The Rebels run a 3-3 stack on defense, similar to Green Hill, but with more coverages.
“They do a lot of things pre-snap,” Crouch said. “We got to know what they’re in before we throw it. We got to identify the shells in their defense before we snap the ball.”
Franklin County began the season 0-4 before reeling off five straight wins. The Rebels lost their finale last week to Nolensville. The late run of wins is characteristic of a young team.
“I think they only have 10 seniors,” Crouch said. “They’ll have the majority of their guys coming back.”
Franklin County has lots of playoff history. This is the Rebels’ 23rd trip, but first since 2010.
“It’s a big deal for them,” Crouch said. “They’ll be excited to play, for sure.”
It’s also a big deal for the second-year Hawks, whose rally from two touchdowns down with three scores in the final 4:31, including the last two in the last 56 seconds, is only the latest in a series of comeback wins this season. Green Hill scored in the final minute to beat Hillsboro and also rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off East Nashville.
“I think it goes back to last year and having to fight to the last second to get into games,” Crouch said. “It goes back to starting a new school and trying to figure out where we are.
“It’s good to see the kids have that fight. As coaches, you want your kids fighting all 48 minutes.”
Green Hill will be home for as long as the Hawks are in the playoffs until the BlueCross Bowl, which has been moved this year to Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. Their second-round game would be a rematch with either Columbia or Mt. Juliet. Wilson Central or Station Camp (or Nolensville or Page) could come to the Hill for the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.