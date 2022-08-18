Following a winter of weight lifting, spring practice, summer 7-on-7s and preseason practices and scrimmages, high school football teams will finally start to find out what they are all about when they put it all together in tomorrow’s season openers.
There are no region games this week (though that may well change next year — see accompanying story) and this week’s games will have no playoff bearings unless there’s a three-way tie to break at the end of October, teams can finally put together the bits and pieces of what they’ve been doing the previous weeks and hopefully start to figure out their identity.
“I just know the first game’s crucial at seeing where you’re at,” said Friendship Christian coach John McNeal, whose Commanders will take by far their shortest road trip of the year, to Trousdale County. “For us, it’s about (finding out) how many guys can stay out there the whole game — on offense, defense and special teams.”
Lebanon at Antioch
The Bears, 0-10 last season, are starting over with former Lipscomb Academy assistant Devin Arnold taking over at his alma mater.
“A little excitement back in the program with the new coach,” said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, whose accomplishments during his six-year run with the Blue Devils have infused life into the LHS program. “They’ve got 60-something players on the roster (after bringing around 25 to Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium last year). He said he’s trying to platoon — play a group on offense, a group on defense and a group of special teams.
“Besides that, I don’t know much about them. They won their jamboree Friday night 7-6 over Maplewood. We don’t have a lot of film on them, but it seems like a new breath of fresh air in the program.”
Last year’s 50-6 win over the Bears springboarded the Blue Devils to 11 wins and their best season in decades. At least as much is expected this year, but injuries are always a potential obstacle.
Quarterback Jaylen Abston played in last week’s jamboree with a slightly pulled hip flexor. Receiver/defensive back Brice Njezic has been dealing with a foot injury since 7-on-7s and is expected to miss at least this week.
“(Njezic) is still doing his rehab and his time,” Gentry said. “I think he’s good. But he’s still got a certain amount of time and I think that ends Wednesday. So he wouldn’t have time to be acclimated and get back in playing stuff.”
Rossview at Wilson Central
Both schools opened in 2001. Both faced each other as region opponents until the most recent classification cycle two years ago but remained on each other’s schedule.
The Hawks lost in Clarksville to Central 17-3 to open a 2-8 season last year.
“They are definitely an athletic bunch of kids,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Hawks. “They can run. They’re pretty fast. They like spreading the ball around.”
Junior Brandon Rushing is the running back while Reed Bryant is the quarterback.
“(Bryant) runs really well, throws the ball on target,” Dedman said. “He definitely makes plays with his legs as well.
“We got to make sure we do a good job of containing and keeping him in the pocket as much as possible.”
Dedman said Wilson Central linebacker Wyatt Hamilton is out with an ankle injury, but otherwise the Wildcats came out of fall camp healthy.
The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start due to buses not being available earlier for the Montgomery County team.
Fayetteville at Watertown
The then-defending 1A state champion Fayetteville rolled past Watertown 42-20 in last year’s battle of the Tigers in Fayetteville. They made another deep run in the playoffs, reaching the semifinals before bowling out with a 12-2 record.
A young team when they hoisted the championship ball, the Tigers still have their skill players, but have retooled their attack apparently to compensate for some line losses.
“They got a lot of kids returning off last year’s team,” Purple Tiger coach Gavin Webster said of the orange and black Tigers. “Very athletic football team. Good size for a single-A football team. Just a lot of speed, a lot of size. Just a well-coached football team.”
Kenardo Jackson, who ran for 227 yards and was named Most Valuable Player in Fayetteville’s championship win over South Pittsburg as a freshman is still around.
“What we’ve been seeing (he’s) playing more receiver now,” Webster said of Jackson. “The kid who was backing him up last year seems to be getting more of the carries. Got a different quarterback…was a receiver last year. He’s a tall athletic left-handed kid, about 6-4, 6-5.
“They try to mix it up quite a bit. They’re trying to spread the field and get the ball to their athletes… Not sure they’re as big up front as they were last year. I was very impressed with their offensive line and defensive line last year. They lost a lot of those guys and have a lot of newcomers. But they’re still good sized and get after it.”
Friendship Christian at Trousdale County
The meeting used to determine championships and who would advance in the playoffs. Now, it’s a season opener used by both teams to learn about themselves and figure out who they are for the year ahead.
And if the past is the best indicator of the future, this should be another tremendous matchup. The Yellow Jackets went 11-3 and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last year. They opened with a 12-10 win at Friendship. The Commanders went on to go 7-5 with a trip to the second round of the Division II playoffs.
Trousdale County has historically run a wing-T offense and a 50 defense. The Yellow Jackets have added to their offense the last couple of years. But the mystique remains the same around John Kerr Field, commonly known as The Creekbank.
“I’m going with this: They’re Trousdale County. They’re well coached. They have athletes,” said McNeal, adding he’s more concerned about his team than the opponent for the opener and that Jackets coach Blake Satterfield is likely doing the same.
“I’m just trying to worry about us,” McNeal said. “If I don’t get us to where we need to be, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”
Mt. Juliet at Gallatin
Another old rivalry with games which used to decide district championships. Now, it’s an opener between teams looking to post better numbers than a year ago. Mt. Juliet beat the Green Wave 34-13 to begin a 6-0 start which ended with five straight losses. Gallatin started 1-4 and finished an uncharacteristic 5-7, though the Wave did win a road playoff game.
“Gallatin has a plethora of returning starters back from a team that won a road playoff game at Smyrna last year,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “When we look at them on film it’s obvious they’ve established an identity on offense. I think they did that late last year, but they’ve continued to progress.”
That identity is run the ball, similar to the service academies, with the midline game and loaded options, dive options.
“A throwback, control-the-clock offense,” Perry said. “But they thrive in that they have the athletes, not just to grind it out, but to have explosions.”
The Wave can suck defenses in with a string of runs before hitting them with the home-run ball.
“The most fortunate thing to happen to us is we actually had a scrimmage with Hendersonville and Clarksville,” Perry said of two running teams. “It’s not that it’s exactly the same offenses because it’s not, but it did push us into some situations where we had to be very disciplined — and that’s what it’s going to take.”
Perry said the Golden Bears came out of fall camp with some bruises.
“But compared with the last one, yes (very healthy),” he said.
Green Hill at Siegel
Last year’s 29-21 Stars win on the Hill was not a harbinger of the season to come as Siegel followed a 2-0 start with six losses in the final eight games to miss the playoffs. Green Hill reeled off nine straight wins to win the Region 5-5A championship and tacked on two more in the playoffs for an 11-2 campaign.
“They’re an improving team under second-year coach (Adam) Renshaw,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “Now this year is the third year and getting better. It’s definitely a test for us to go to Rutherford County, travel and see some of those guys.
“The quarterback’s (Thomas Santel) really, really good. A good runner. We’re going to have to find a way to box him in and not let him go out of the pocket.”
Crouch said the Hawks are healthy going into the opener.
Lookout Valley at Mt. Juliet Christian
The Yellowjackets from Chattanooga went 0-9 last year, starting with a 52-8 loss to the Saints, who finished 2-8.
MJCA coach Dan Davis expects Lookout Valley to stay on the ground.
“They’re going to run the wing-T this year,” Davis said. “They didn’t do that last year.
“They’re running the wing-T and a 3-3 stack defense.”
Lookout Valley uses its size in the line to set up its ground attack.
“They’re big up front,” Davis said. “They got one or two kids who are good athletes.”
Davis said his Saints are ready to start the season.
“I think we’re going to be good to go Friday,” he said. “We’re going to be young, but we’re going to be good.”
