Cumberland’s women earned an at-large berth into the 28th annual NAIA Golf Championships set for May 23-26 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., and learned its tee times and playing partners Monday, as announced by the national office.
The action will begin on Tuesday with the first wave at 7:00 a.m. on Hole 1 and first pairings off tee 10 20 minutes later. The afternoon groups will start at noon off the first tee and 12:20 p.m. on Hole 10.
For Wednesday’s round, the groupings will flip afternoon and morning time slots, as well as start on the different half of the course than their previous day. After two full rounds have been completed, the field will be cut.
The Phoenix will play their first two rounds with Oklahoma City and Indiana Wesleyan. The group will tee off round one on the back nine in the morning group starting at 7:20 a.m. May 23. The second round, the group will start on Hole No. 1 and tee off starting at 12:20 p.m. in the afternoon group.
Tournament format dictates team scores 1-17 will move forward to play the final 36 holes this week. Individuals must be inside the top 40 to continue through the final two rounds of the championship.
TPC Deere Run plays host to the John Deere Classic each year as a PGA Tour Event. Some of golf’s greatest names have won the tour event held annually each July. The Phoenix played in the TPC Deere Run Invitational in the fall which served as the NAIA National Championship Preview with some of the best teams in the NAIA competing in the event. Cumberland finished fourth after the event was shortened due to frigid temperatures and snow flurries.
