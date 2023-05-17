Cumberland’s women earned an at-large berth into the 28th annual NAIA Golf Championships set for May 23-26 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., and learned its tee times and playing partners Monday, as announced by the national office.

The action will begin on Tuesday with the first wave at 7:00 a.m. on Hole 1 and first pairings off tee 10 20 minutes later. The afternoon groups will start at noon off the first tee and 12:20 p.m. on Hole 10.

