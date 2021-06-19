Entry list for the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race:
No. | Driver | Vehicle
0 | Jeffrey Earnhardt | Chevrolet
1 | Michael Annett | Chevrolet
02 | Brett Moffitt | Chevrolet
2 | Myatt Snider | Chevrolet
4 | Landon Cassill | Chevrolet
105 | Matt Mills | Chevrolet
6 | Ryan Vargas | Chevrolet
7 | Justin Allgeier | Chevrolet
07 | J.J. Yeley | Chevrolet
8 | Josh Berry | Chevrolet
9 | Noah Gragson | Chevrolet
10 | Jeb Burton | Chevrolet
11 | Justin Haley | Chevrolet
13 | Timmy Hill | Toyota
15 | Colby Howard | Chevrolet
16 | A.J. Allmendinger | Chevrolet
17 | Joe Graf Jr. | Chevrolet
18 | Daniel Hemrick | Toyota
19 | Brandon Jones | Toyota
20 | Harrison Burton | Toyota
22 | Austin Cindric | Ford
23 | Natalie Decker | Chevrolet
26 | Will Rodgers | Toyota
31 | Tyler Reddick | Chevrolet
36 | Alex Labbe | Chevrolet
39 | Ryan Sieg | Ford
142 | Chad Finchum | Toyota
44 | Tommy Joe Martins | Chevrolet
47 | Kyle Weatherman | Chevrolet
48 | Jade Buford | Chevrolet
51 | Jeremy Clements | Chevrolet
52 | Gray Gaulding | Chevrolet
54 | Kyle Busch | Toyota
61 | Austin Hill | Toyota
74 | Bayley Currey | Chevrolet
178 | Jesse Little | Toyota
90 | Ronnie Bassett Jr. | Chevrolet
92 | Josh Williams | Chevrolet
98 | Riley Herbst | Ford
199 | Stefan Parsons | Ford
Qualifying is set for 11:35 a.m. today with the race at 2:30 p.m.
