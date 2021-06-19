Entry list for the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race:

No. | Driver | Vehicle

0 | Jeffrey Earnhardt | Chevrolet

1 | Michael Annett | Chevrolet

02 | Brett Moffitt | Chevrolet

2 | Myatt Snider | Chevrolet

4 | Landon Cassill | Chevrolet

105 | Matt Mills | Chevrolet

6 | Ryan Vargas | Chevrolet

7 | Justin Allgeier | Chevrolet

07 | J.J. Yeley | Chevrolet

8 | Josh Berry | Chevrolet

9 | Noah Gragson | Chevrolet

10 | Jeb Burton | Chevrolet

11 | Justin Haley | Chevrolet

13 | Timmy Hill | Toyota

15 | Colby Howard | Chevrolet

16 | A.J. Allmendinger | Chevrolet

17 | Joe Graf Jr. | Chevrolet

18 | Daniel Hemrick | Toyota

19 | Brandon Jones | Toyota

20 | Harrison Burton | Toyota

22 | Austin Cindric | Ford

23 | Natalie Decker | Chevrolet

26 | Will Rodgers | Toyota

31 | Tyler Reddick | Chevrolet

36 | Alex Labbe | Chevrolet

39 | Ryan Sieg | Ford

142 | Chad Finchum | Toyota

44 | Tommy Joe Martins | Chevrolet

47 | Kyle Weatherman | Chevrolet

48 | Jade Buford | Chevrolet

51 | Jeremy Clements | Chevrolet

52 | Gray Gaulding | Chevrolet

54 | Kyle Busch | Toyota

61 | Austin Hill | Toyota

74 | Bayley Currey | Chevrolet

178 | Jesse Little | Toyota

90 | Ronnie Bassett Jr. | Chevrolet

92 | Josh Williams | Chevrolet

98 | Riley Herbst | Ford

199 | Stefan Parsons | Ford

Qualifying is set for 11:35 a.m. today with the race at 2:30 p.m.

