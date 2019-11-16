Tennessee's state parks are great bargain

You can't beat free. That's what it costs to tour Tennessee's numerous state parks and natural areas, and fall is the perfect time to do it.
The weather is perfect, the mosquitoes have retired for the year, and the autumn foliage is dazzling.
There are several excellent parks in and around Wilson County, including Cedars of Lebanon, Long Hunter and Bledsoe Creek, each with its special features.
Bledsoe Creek State Park offers not only miles of shoreline hiking trails, but nearby Castilian Springs has numerous historical sites from the state's frontier era, including the location of the sycamore in which famous longhunter Bigfoot Spencer spent a harsh winter before becoming the area's first permanent settler.
Further east are three parks with impressive waterfalls: Cummins Falls, Burgess Falls and Fall Creek Falls.
On down the road is one of my favorites, Cumberland Mountain. Founded almost a century ago as part of the Cumberland Homesteads project, the park features an excellent restaurant for lunch and dinner.
Within an easy drive south and west of Nashville is Montgomery Bell, Henry Horton, Davy Crockett, Mousetail Landing and Nathan Bedford Forrest state parks.
All have hiking trails that vary from paved and easy to steep and challenging, and Bedford Forrest Park affords the tallest vantage point west of the Tennessee River. The park also features the Tennessee River Folklife Museum, along with a collection of Civil War artifacts, artwork and a video documentary about famous area battles. The New Johnsonville Historical Park is directly across the river.
Fifteen minutes from downtown Nashville is the Radnor Lake Natural Area, voted one of the best in the state. The scenic area abounds with wildlife, including deer, turkeys, hawks, owls, and several species of waterfowl, making it popular with wildlife-watchers and photographers.
The Radnor Lake park headquarters include an interpretive museum and viewing room featuring a video capturing the four distinct seasons and the changes of scenery and wildlife activity.
Many state parks offer periodic ranger-guided seasonal tours and other special events. They are detailed on the parks' websites.
The parks are open year-round from daylight to park, but different parks may have slightly different policies -- some, for example, allow fishing and some don't.
All have public restrooms and convenient parking. Use of walking trails is free, as is visiting museums, historical sites and wildlife exhibits.
Outdoor cooking grills and picnic facilities are free, but there are restrictions on overnight camping. Most state park campsites require reservations, as well do RV sites and cabins.
Detailed information on each park's facilities can be found the individual website or by contacting the park office.
Autumn is the most popular season for state park visitors, followed by spring, but don't overlook winter.
The natural areas are less congested, the wildlife is less skittish, and the wintertime scenery is unique and enchanting.
But winter lies ahead. Meanwhile, there's no time like the present for a walk in the park.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
