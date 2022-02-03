Tennessee Southern pulls away from CU women in fourth

PULASKI — Cumberland’s women fought back for 46 points in the second half but could not overcome a slow offensive start as the Phoenix fell on the road to Tennessee Southern, 73-64, Monday night.
The Phoenix (9-11, 4-9 Mid-South Conference) started slow, scoring just 18 points in the first half.
Cumberland put up 25 points in the third quarter hitting seven triples in the quarter to battle back to a one-possession game entering the fourth.
Tennessee Southern (13-8, 8-6 MSC) made the plays down the stretch to come up with the win.
The Firehawks shot 36.7% from the field, but posted an astounding 29 points in the fourth.
Jana Claire Swafford led the way for Cumberland scoring 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and draining three triples.
Alaina Rongos scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting with three triples as well.
Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman scored 11 before fouling out in the fourth and Breon Oldham added 10 points off the bench.
Faith Sherrow led the way scoring for the Firehawks scoring 25 points. She caught fire in the second half scoring 23 in the final 20 minutes.
Former Lebanon star Aaryn Grace Lester scored 12 points and made three 3-pointers and Keonna Chumbley scored 11 points.
The first half was a defensive slugfest as Tennessee Southern held Cumberland to just 18 points.
Fortunately for Cumberland, the Firehawks had just a 10-point lead at the break, 28-18.
The Firehawks came out and pushed the lead out to 16, but a barrage of 3s from the Phoenix cut it to a one-possession game entering the fourth, 44-43.
Tennessee Southern quickly pushed it out to nine in the fourth and expanded it to as much as 15 before cruising to the finish line for the 73-64 win.
Cumberland was back in action last night at Georgetown in a game moved up a day due to winter storms in Kentucky.
The Phoenix are scheduled to travel to Campbellsville on Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.