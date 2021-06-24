OMAHA, Neb. — Freshman nerves? Apparently there’s no such thing to Texas relief pitcher Tanner Witt.
With the Longhorns in an elimination game at the College World Series and Tennessee on the verge of a big inning in a one-run game, Witt got the call with two runners on base and one out. The moment was not too big for Witt. He embraced it.
“I love that big stage, big atmosphere,” he said. “I feel I only get better in those situations because that’s what I live for.”
Witt threw 52/3 innings in his longest outing as a collegian, and the No. 2 national seed Longhorns eliminated Tennessee with an 8-4 victory Tuesday.
Silas Ardoin provided the key hit — a tie-breaking, two-run single — and was part of a crucial double play that helped the Longhorns (48-16) pick up their first win in Omaha since 2014. No. 3 Tennessee (50-18), which lost its opener to Virginia 6-0, went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005.
“Sometimes baseball is a crazy game,” the Vols’ Pete Derkay said. “First day we kind of just didn’t show up like we were capable of doing. Today, they were the better team.”
Witt (5-0) allowed only three singles, walked none and struck out two. He pitched three 1-2-3 innings and no Tennessee runners made it past first base after the fourth inning.
Witt threw 78 pitches — 25 ore than his previous high — and never had a doubt he would go out to pitch the ninth.
Peyton Manning — the Tennessee sports star whose “Omaha!” yell at the line of scrimmage remains his calling card five years after he retired from football — watched from the stands in his orange polo and white ballcap.
The Volunteers gave him something to cheer when Jordan Beck’s two-run single put them ahead in the second inning. The lead was short-lived. Kennedy’s three-run homer off the back wall of the right-field bullpen put Texas up 3-2 in the bottom half.
Tennessee threatened in the top of the third with the bases loaded and no outs, but did not score.
