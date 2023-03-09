MURFREESBORO — Joseph Simmons was in his first weeks as Green Hill’s girls basketball coach when he took his new team to camp at Middle Tennessee State last June.
A fire alarm prompted an evacuation of Murphy Center. The Murfreesboro Fire Department was called but the alarm turned out to be false and the teams were allowed back inside after a few minutes.
The Lady Hawks returned to the Glass House on Tuesday and, though the game could hardly be described as a barn burner, their 55-45 win over Clarksville insured they will be allowed back inside the Monte Hale/Jimmy Earle Arena for the state semifinals Friday morning.
With 10 fewer wins than Clarksville and an 0-3 record against the Lady Wildcats in early-season TSSAA Hall of Champion games, the postseason proved to be more favorable for the Lady Hawks, who used their tried-and-true formula of patient offense and tough defense to hold their opponents below their season averages.
The Lady Hawks, who never trailed after the second quarter, took the lead to stay at the third-period buzzer when Regan Perkins scored on a reverse layup under the basket to break a 30-30 deadlock.
That ignited an 8-0 run which put Clarksville in catch-up mode in the fourth quarter. Four Lady Wildcats fouled out, including star Imari Berry, and the Lady Hawks marched to the free-throw line a total of 42 times in the game, though they hit just 26 for under 62%.
Other numbers also seemed to go Clarksville’s way. The Lady Wildcats took 22 more shots from the floor, but hit two fewer. They also sank 70% from the line, but had just 27 attempts, only one more than Green Hill made. CHS also controlled the glass 42-33, including 22-6 on the offensive end.
“(Rebounding) has really been an Achilles’ heel of ours all season,” Simmons said. “You go back to the first time we played them, they had 18 offensive rebounds… I felt like the fight was more tonight than it was back in November.
“The key was we took care of the ball in crucial moments. We went to the free-throw line 42 times. Didn’t make them at a high clip like we wanted them to… But the thing I love about our girls recently the last two to three weeks is they’ve just buckled down on the defensive end and tried to make it as hard on the other teams as possible. And they’re just playing with a tremendous amount of confidence… They’re playing with heart. They’re playing for one another… If this game was played in November or December, we’d find a way to lose because we were very impatient and we’d take bad, quick shots.”
Green Hill wasn’t even assured a winning season when the game tipped off (rarely an issue for teams at the state tournament). But the Lady Hawks scored the game’s first five points. Clarksville caught them twice, including 11-11 at the buzzer on a runner by Berry, who led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points (11 below her average).
That was part of a 10-0 Clarksville run fueled in part by Green Hill turnovers as the Lady Wildcats opened a 17-11 lead.
But Green Hill closed the first half on a 10-2 run with Kensley Carter connecting on a short baseline jumper for a 21-19 edge at the break. Two-time postseason hero Savannah Kirby opened the second half with a 3-pointer from the wing for a five-point lead.
Clarksville trailed 30-24 before a 6-0 run, capped by a steal and layup by Brystal Calhoun, evened the score at 30-30 with 10 seconds left.
As usual, Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks in scoring with 20 points, hitting 11 of 15 free throws, and passing for four assists. Cameron Bryan added eight points, Sullie Gerik seven, Kirby six, Carter and Alyssa Potier five apiece and Perkins four. Gerik and Blankenship each snatched six rebounds while Carter blocked a pair of shots.
At 18-16, the Lady Hawks are now assured of an above-.500 season as they take on Bartlett in tomorrow’s 10 a.m. semifinal. The championship game is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“If you look up and down our schedule, you see it’s prepared us for these big games,” Simmons said. “Our record doesn’t look glamorous, but we don’t care. We earned the right to be here. A lot of people have overlooked these girls. I’m just lucky I get to be their head coach, and we want to keep this run going.”
“We’re excited to be here,” Blankenship said. “We knew it was a possibility to get here. Winning’s hard. It’s not easy. I think we’ve really grown this season.”
After Berry, no Lady Wildcat reached double figures in scoring. Malon Smith secured 11 rebounds and Ella More 10 as Clarksville concluded a 27-5 campaign.
“We talked about it,” Simmons said of Berry, a junior. “If we can hold her below 20, we’d have a chance. She had 30 on us at their place. But honestly, I don’t think that’s what beat us. What beat us was offensive rebounds and a lack of toughness. Bad-shot selection at their place. That was the difference.
“She’s a dynamic player. There’s a reason UConn and South Carolina and Tennessee and people like that are on her.”
The Lady Hawks left the Hill earlier in the afternoon and were greeted by the local citizenry as they were escorted down Mt. Juliet Road to Interstate 40.
“We had a great sendoff,” Simmons said. “Mt. Juliet’s been awesome. They’ve opened their arms and wrapped them around us and loved on us. They’ve embraced us even though we’re a new school in the community.”
