MT. JULIET — Ballplayers of all ages dream of hitting the big shot to win the big game.

Avary Stockwell checked that box off her list on the final day of her freshman year of high school as the Green Hill third baseman opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off home run to left-center field, staking the Lady Hawks to the school’s first team state championship with an 8-7 win over a hard-hitting Daniel Boone team in the Class 4A softball finale at Starplex last Friday.

