MT. JULIET — Ballplayers of all ages dream of hitting the big shot to win the big game.
Avary Stockwell checked that box off her list on the final day of her freshman year of high school as the Green Hill third baseman opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off home run to left-center field, staking the Lady Hawks to the school’s first team state championship with an 8-7 win over a hard-hitting Daniel Boone team in the Class 4A softball finale at Starplex last Friday.
“It’s always been a dream of mine,” Stockwell said. “But, honestly, just keeping it simple and knowing that the girls behind me have my back and knowing I had to hit the ball hard someplace and get on base was my focus, and swinging hard.
“I didn’t (believe it). It was so exciting. It’s so surreal to me. It hasn’t sunk in yet. This is amazing. So crazy.”
“I knew when we were in the seventh and we had Avary, Maddie (McIntyre) and Maliyah (Wilkins), we had players who could change the game in one swing and I’m glad it was Avary,” Green Hill coach Savannah Sanders said. “She’s earned it. She’s a great player. She’s a great teammate.”
The Lady Hawks became the fourth team from Wilson County to win a state title. They did it with incredible numbers which included a 44-2 final record, including a 41-game winning streak to end the season. The streak is believed to be a county record. TSSAA doesn’t keep such records for softball, and it’s not officially a county record, either. But no one locally can recall any other streak of this magnitude.
It appeared Green Hill would breeze to victory early after falling behind for the first time in the four-game tournament 2-0 in the top of the first inning. Three home runs in the first three innings staked the Lady Hawks to a 6-2 lead after two innings.
Maddie McIntyre went deep with two runners on for a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kendall Davis opened the second with a solo shot and Emily Legrand hit a two-run bomb later in the inning.
“That’s one thing with this team,” Stockwell said. “We know how to bounce back and work with a lead or without a lead and how to come back.”
But Daniel Boone changed pitchers and Green Hill cooled offensively, getting only a Lillie Buckley sacrifice fly in the third inning to salvage a bases-loaded opportunity for a 7-4 lead.
But in some ways, Green Hill played one of its poorer games of the season, particularly in the field where the normally sure-handed Lady Hawks committed two errors. That’s not a huge number but Daniel Boone scored four unearned runs off Sophia Waters and Parker Herrin as the Lady Trailblazers matched GHHS’s nine hits.
None of Daniel Boone’s hits left the yard, but some came close. Kenzie Bacon’s double to deep center off Cadence Jarrett’s glove staked the Lady Trailblazers to their 2-0 lead. Ava Saul doubled over right-fielder Maliyah Wilkins’ head for a two-run double in the third to bring DHHS to within 6-4.
The sixth was particularly damaging to the Lady Hawks as Daniel Boone scored three times to tie the score at 6. The biggest blast was Sadie Henson’s drive to deep center which saw Jarrett tumble over the temporary fence. But the ball stayed inside the barrier and just one run scored on the play, though two more followed later.
Sanders gathered her team around her going into the seventh for a reset button.
“We just told them whatever’s happened has happened,” Sanders said. “Settle down, have confidence because you’ve prepared for this moment. You’ve earned this moment. You’ve got to be the one to want it. They stepped up. Avary was the one who wanted it and it was all we needed.”
As was often the case, Sanders swapped pitchers during the game. Waters started, was relieved by left-hander Herrin before returning to retire the Lady Trailblazers in order in the top of the seventh, putting her in line for the win when Stockwell hit the bomb heard ‘round the Hill.
“It wasn’t our best game, but we won,” Sanders said. “That’s all that matters. I knew it was going to be a dogfight. They were going to put up a lot of runs. I told them we just got to find a way to put up one more, and that’s what we did.
“Our pitching was pretty good. Our defense wasn’t great. And our hitting was good. So we had 2 out of 3 where normally we have 3 out of 3. But 2 out of 3 was enough today… Maybe it was nerves. Maybe it was just being on this stage for the first time. But we hope this isn’t the last time now that we’ve got that one under our belt.”
Davis, who made an acrobatic catch in right field to end the fourth inning, went 3-for-3 for the Lady Hawks.
Green Hill had not made it out of districts in its first two seasons. But after early losses to Gibbs and, on March 22, Oakland, dropped the Lady Hawks to 3-2, they never lost again. They joined 1986 Mt. Juliet, 2015 Wilson Central and 2015 Friendship Christian as state champions from Wilson County. Stockwell joined FCS’ Jordan Burton, whose 10th-inning single won the ’15 Division II title 11-10 over King’s Academy, with state championship-winning walk-off hits.
Sanders knew this team could explore new postseason territory this year.
“I knew when we started the first day in the weight room,” Sanders said. “They worked their tails off. I never had to say anything to them. They just did what they had to do. It was never criticism that had to happen. We were in here to work and they just did it. I knew from that moment we were going to be good. How good, I didn’t know. But it ended up being pretty special.
“I started feeling pretty good when we stayed in the winner’s bracket of the state championship. I was wondering what it would look like when we got here. They weren’t nervous and they played well and that’s when I kind of knew it would be a special moment.”
Sanders pitched for Mt. Juliet before doing likewise at Division I Iowa State.
“I’ve been around softball for awhile,” Sanders said. “This is my favorite memory yet. It’s meant a lot to us. It’s meant a lot to our family. It’s meant a lot to the school just to have had a year like we had. I don’t know if it can be beat. It’s special.”
Those three earlier champs had several key seniors, making the next year’s teams different. Green Hill is junior-dominated with even younger players mixed in. The only seniors, utility players Alex Cass and Miranda Brundige, rarely played, meaning the Lady Hawks will be heavily favored to repeat next year.
But history if full of great teams which surprisingly stumble. That this one did not for 41 games in a sport which is often one of failure can be mind-boggling. Sanders said it would likely be commemorated on the championship sign which will probably ultimately go up somewhere on campus.
“That’s pretty incredible what’s happened,” Sanders said of the streak. “That’s really hard to do. To not have a game where you have a mishap or slip up is incredible so we’re going to acknowledge it for sure.”
